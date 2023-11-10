Skip To Content
    An Owl Named "Flaco" Escaped A NYC Zoo 8 Months Ago And Has Been Living Freely In The City Ever Since

    #FreeFlaco.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I have a nice little story for you...

    britney spears with her lyrics changed to  this is a story about an owl named flaco
    Jive

    Back in February, over eight months ago, a little Eurasian owl named Flaco escaped his Central Park Zoo pen after vandals damaged his enclosure.

    owl on a tree
    Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images

    Zookeepers tried to catch him with nets and traps, but that didn't work.

    Twitter: @bill_hutchinson

    The NYPD was no match for him.

    Twitter: @NYPD19Pct

    And evcentually, the zoo gave up on trying to get Flaco.

    @NYCMayorsOffice/ Twitter: @ABC7NY

    Flaco was a free bird.

    owl in the tree with a squirrel approaching
    Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images

    And it seemed like Flaco enjoyed his new found freedom.

    Twitter: @StellaH07773809

    For months, Flaco lived in Central Park, surviving on a plentiful supply of rats.

    Twitter: @BirdCentralPark

    He gained quite the fan base known as "Flacoholics."

    Twitter: @jaynordlinger

    Things seemed to be going great for them!

    Twitter: @yifat78

    Then, almost suddenly, at the end of October, Flaco disappeared.

    flaco in the tree with his beak open
    Sheryl Checkman / Getty Images/500px

    People wondered where he went?

    worried about this fella as he hasn&#x27;t been seen since halloween he&#x27;s disappeared before but not for this long
    Twitter: @ElleNewland

    A week later, he showed up again.

    Twitter: @davidlei

    Flaco was spotted a few miles down the road in the East Village and Lower East Side.

    Twitter: @RobinHerbstPapa

    He seemed well!

    Twitter: @urbanhawks

    He was spotted having a stare-off with some man on a balcony.

    Twitter: @chrisstIawrence

    The Manhattan Bird Alert account said he looks healthy and strong.

    Twitter: @BirdCentralPark

    They also said they think he left Central Park because he is on the lookout for a mate.

    Twitter: @BirdCentralPark

    Flaco's journey continues a bit downtown.

    Sheryl Checkman / Getty Images/500px

    As this person said, "Keep enjoying those freedom views, Flaco."

    Twitter: @BeccaMcMurdie