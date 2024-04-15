    Fox News Says Libraries Have Turned Into "Drug-Infested Sex Dens," And People Are Losing It Over This Revelation

    Brb, checking out my local library.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fox News ran a story last week about how libraries are unsafe and becoming drug-infested sex dens.

    Five panelists at a desk on the set of &quot;The Five&quot; with a headline about libraries below them
    Yep, you heard that right. Libraries are drug-infested sex dens now.

    Three smiling senior adults using computers in a classroom setting
    Jasondoiy / Getty Images

    People are obviously having a field day over this new intel.

    "See you in the stacks!" one person joked.

    "I have not been offered drugs or sex in 12 years of library work, and I demand this injustice be rectified," another person commented.

    The whole thing is amazingly bizarre, even by Fox standards.

    My personal favorite comment is: "Y'all think libraries got sex den money? In this economy?"

    I also like this one: "It surprised me that Fox News would promote libraries but every little bit helps."

    Either way, I thought you'd want a warning about your local libraries.

    I guess I need to check mine out!

    See ya there!

