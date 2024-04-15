Fox News Says Libraries Have Turned Into "Drug-Infested Sex Dens," And People Are Losing It Over This Revelation
Brb, checking out my local library.
Yep, you heard that right. Libraries are drug-infested sex dens now.
People are obviously having a field day over this new intel.
More reasons to go to your local public library. pic.twitter.com/hAFYEp0sEn— Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) April 14, 2024
"See you in the stacks!" one person joked.
Good morning and see you in the stacks ! 👌🤩 📚 pic.twitter.com/U1T9kIdZ9n— John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) April 12, 2024
"I have not been offered drugs or sex in 12 years of library work, and I demand this injustice be rectified," another person commented.
I have not been offered drugs or sex in 12 years of library work, and I demand this injustice be rectified 📚 pic.twitter.com/a9kTNwbn9s— Andrew Stout (thomasacstout.bsky.social) (@ThomasACStout) April 12, 2024
The whole thing is amazingly bizarre, even by Fox standards.
Wanting sex and drugs out of libraries is actually part of the woke DEI agenda. pic.twitter.com/joAL3Lp4Tu— aj boston (@aj_boston) April 13, 2024
My personal favorite comment is: "Y'all think libraries got sex den money? In this economy?"
Y'all think libraries got sex den money? In this economy? pic.twitter.com/4ZfoJVCZb4— Annie, MLIS, Big NPC Energy, They/Them/She 🍄 🎮 (@dharmascholar) April 12, 2024
I also like this one: "It surprised me that Fox News would promote libraries but every little bit helps."
it surprises me that fox news would promote libraries but every little bit helps pic.twitter.com/1lrkB8Olg6— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) April 15, 2024
Either way, I thought you'd want a warning about your local libraries.
Yes, libraries: notorious nowadays for their debauchery and raucous ragers. Just remember to keep the noise down 🤫 while engaging in all the sex and drugs at your local library📚. pic.twitter.com/9tFbzpxvAn— ⒿⒶⓎ ⒷⓇⓄⓌⓃ (@TheMrJayBrown) April 12, 2024
I guess I need to check mine out!
i need to go to the library pic.twitter.com/fZqGXvIiSB— doe🦌 (@exiliaex) April 12, 2024
See ya there!
I tried to warn y’all pic.twitter.com/dwEOddh7zl— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 12, 2024