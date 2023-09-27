Browse links
"Oh no, you're in a car. Oh no, they were hurting you so bad."
Fox News tried to do a bunch of scary man-on-the-street interviews about crime. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/49PVjwgFBB— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 26, 2023
This has single-handedly convinced me to move to Seattle to befriend Seattle residents. Thank you, Fox News. https://t.co/ho3eTSqFQQ— Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) September 26, 2023
🤣 @JesseBWatters sends his best to Seattle and this amazing woman now owns what is left of @FoxNews! 💙 her!!! pic.twitter.com/PRyKjijft0— Wegner’s Groceries (@grocerieswegner) September 27, 2023
green jacket treating fox news with the exact level of seriousness it deserves https://t.co/rTRynGzB2w— 🦋Freckle⁷🐰🐨(ꪜ) (@FreckleCBC) September 27, 2023
Lady with the green jacket mocking the Fox reporter is my hero. https://t.co/45NlbU0r5p— Tricia Barr just keeps swimming (@fangirlcantina) September 27, 2023