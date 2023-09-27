A Fox News Host Tried To Interview People About Crime, And It Hilariously Backfired On Him When They All Started Mocking Him

"Oh no, you're in a car. Oh no, they were hurting you so bad."

Matt Stopera
A Fox News host had the brilliant idea to interview people in Seattle about crime.

A person talking to a woman who says, &quot;I&#x27;ve never seen any crime&quot;
Except that interview didn't go exactly as planned...

&quot;A woman saying Residents in blue cities are embracing the decay&quot;
The clip of his failed attempt at stirring the pot is going viral:

From "I've never seen any crime in Seattle. I've never seen any of it. I've seen fun and laughter and laughter and fun."

Fox

To "Crime is a social issue that could be solved by giving people their basic needs."

&quot;Seattle Resident: I&#x27;ve never seen any crime&quot;
Fox

The people being interviewed simply weren't having it.

The real star of the video was this woman in a green jacket:

Fox/Twitter: @grocerieswegner

"Green jacket treating Fox News with the exact level of seriousness it deserves," one person said.

Fox/Twitter: @FreckleCBC

"Lady with the green jacket mocking the Fox reporter is my hero," another said.

Fox/ Twitter: @fangirlcantina

However you feel about the issue, clearly a *star was born* that day.

