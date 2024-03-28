Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Americans Are Sharing "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes That Would Leave Europeans Completely Confused

    I'd be embarrassed... but it's all true.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome to another edition of people sharing pictures of American things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans!

    Twitter: @Dr_Lockefeller

    Here are the best ones from the past month...

    1.

    Twitter: @60minutesonacid

    2.

    Twitter: @Totally_Brandon

    3.

    Twitter: @jackkk_pot

    4.

    Twitter: @MattyJ2035

    5.

    Twitter: @HelicopterXP

    6.

    Twitter: @notreyev

    7.

    Twitter: @AJA_Cortes

    8.

    Twitter: @Risk_Parody

    9.

    Twitter: @tonyshabz

    10.

    Twitter: @colbmusic

    11.

    Twitter: @jpthomeczek

    12.

    Twitter: @suburbanist_B

    13.

    Twitter: @VeniceCasual

    14.

    Twitter: @99cold_

    15.

    Twitter: @BluntBuckeye

    16.

    Twitter: @Izzybb310

    17.

    Twitter: @CTabatabaie

    18.

    Twitter: @housleyd

    19.

    Twitter: @InsaneMistress

    20.

    Twitter: @shuojj

    21.

    Twitter: @OilyBastardArt

    22.

    Twitter: @BoringBiz_

    23.

    Twitter: @its_lia_66

    24.

    Twitter: @twostraws

    25.

    Twitter: @kevinjkerr

    26.

    Person holding a red ribbon award for Women&#x27;s Skillet Throw at the Burlington County Farm Fair
    Twitter: @emmsux

    27.

    Twitter: @2tacopequeno

    28.

    Twitter: @NoCodeJac

    29.

    Twitter: @CR1SP1NZ

    30.

    Twitter: @enjoyer_liberty