Americans Are Sharing "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes That Would Leave Europeans Completely Confused
I'd be embarrassed... but it's all true.
Welcome to another edition of people sharing pictures of American things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans!
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/lMYcHifB2X— John D Lockefeller (@Dr_Lockefeller) February 11, 2024
Here are the best ones from the past month...
1.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/rQ7YZYBWUU— Zach B. (@60minutesonacid) February 26, 2024
2.
You can drive 9.5 hrs in North Carolina and still be in North Carolina. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/4tgkLclKQj— Brandon 🪓 (@Totally_Brandon) March 20, 2024
3.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/cvpi6ECs5g— jackson (@jackkk_pot) March 26, 2024
4.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/xQhiUnvU1l— MattyJ2035 (@MattyJ2035) March 23, 2024
5.
100 pumps at a single gas station. The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/fzxTnj5wLx pic.twitter.com/MAY5PeVTnr— Jim Wright (@HelicopterXP) March 23, 2024
6.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/WDUwfL3iB1— gizmo (@notreyev) March 23, 2024
7.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/K7NDgXxRHB— Alexander Cortes, Broscience, Fitness, Fat Loss (@AJA_Cortes) February 24, 2024
8.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/aZ4y3xNxt2— Nathan Charles CPA, CFA (@Risk_Parody) February 24, 2024
9.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ch5c06lsqh— Tony Shabz (@tonyshabz) February 24, 2024
10.
the european mind cannot comprehend the McCastle pic.twitter.com/f1OYbr6vUp— col-b (@colbmusic) March 23, 2024
11.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/gxR2YLMK4y— Dr. Jan Philipp Thomeczek (@jpthomeczek) March 24, 2024
12.
You can drive 30 hours in Michigan and still be in Michigan. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/G77L9RvBlu— brendan (@suburbanist_B) March 20, 2024
13.
The European mind cannot comprehend the size of the American onion pic.twitter.com/ihQjqcIUqQ— Venice Casual (@VeniceCasual) March 26, 2024
14.
The european mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/nE6xzdW02h— 🇦🇱 (@99cold_) March 26, 2024
15.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/h23IjsMJVR— 🌰 (@BluntBuckeye) March 27, 2024
16.
The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/4vTwZ4zpRG— EZ (@Izzybb310) March 27, 2024
17.
The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/vvQTJ6MD7S— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 19, 2024
18.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/htaWdun27C— DH (@housleyd) February 23, 2024
19.
the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/2khpmaDtX0— 𝔏𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@InsaneMistress) March 24, 2024
20.
the European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/UjnRsITvtK— the earthy dog of lujiazui (@shuojj) February 26, 2024
21.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/m0kCDv0ray— 🍉👹¿¿Ramus??👹🍉 (@OilyBastardArt) February 27, 2024
22.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/58xBCiBOZy— Boring_Business (@BoringBiz_) February 29, 2024
23.
the European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/KvRwVKdTSl— liA (@its_lia_66) February 29, 2024
24.
The most “European mind cannot comprehend this” thing around 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z1nNHcDSz4— Paul Hudson (@twostraws) March 2, 2024
25.
The European mind cannot comprehend places like this pic.twitter.com/XFBSb0CWi3— Kevin Kerr (@kevinjkerr) March 27, 2024
26.
27.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/ZnM6GOt7DX pic.twitter.com/a0fB2FEwzj— 🔻2tacopequeño🌮🌮🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@2tacopequeno) March 5, 2024
28.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/LRCCO9PY2D— Jac (on Farcaster) (@NoCodeJac) March 5, 2024
29.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZZfjsfhBw1— Doctor himejoshi (@CR1SP1NZ) March 10, 2024
30.
The European mind cannot comprehend… pic.twitter.com/HQmTaPgZss— LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) March 17, 2024