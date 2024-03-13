Skip To Content
Emily Blunt Showed How Her Levitating Shoulder Dress Worked After Everyone Hated On Her For It

Now, that's a fun dress.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Welcome to DAY 3 of Oscars discourse.

An older woman with glasses looking at a laptop screen with an exhausted expression
Plprod / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today we will be discussing Emily Blunt's "confusing" and "bothersome" dress.

Emily in a glittery sleeveless gown with a high neckline and updo hairstyle
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As you can see, her shoulders levitated.

ABC / Via Twitter: @kathleenlala
Yes, a floating dress.

Emily on red carpet with a sleeveless dress with raised shoulders and layered necklace, hair in updo
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Those levitating shoulders really bothered some people.

Twitter users comment on Emily Blunt&#x27;s dress with distinctive shoulders, including &quot;Idk why the shoulders on Emily Blunt&#x27;s dress bother me so much, why won&#x27;t they sit down&quot;
X

"Is anyone else distracted by how Emily Blunt's dress straps do not sit on her shoulders?" this person groaned.

Getty Images / Via Twitter: @AlexDicksonDC

Another person called them "distracting."

Getty Images / Via Twitter: @sillalouwho

Well, Emily was like, "SILENCE," and showed just how fun those floating shoulders actually were.

Emily in a sparkling sleeveless gown with raised shoulders and updo hairstyle on a red carpet
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She posted this video playing with 'em:

Twitter: @badpostblunt

Looks fun to me!

Twitter: @badpostblunt

Bye!

HBO
