Emily Blunt Showed How Her Levitating Shoulder Dress Worked After Everyone Hated On Her For It

Welcome to DAY 3 of Oscars discourse.
Today we will be discussing Emily Blunt's "confusing" and "bothersome" dress.
Yes, a floating dress.
Those levitating shoulders really bothered some people.
Well, Emily was like, "SILENCE," and showed just how fun those floating shoulders actually were.
Looks fun to me!
Bye!
