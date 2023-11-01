    Elon Musk Is Being Hilariously Trolled After Posting A Video Of Joe Rogan Shooting An Arrow At One Of His Trucks

    "Thank God. I'll finally stop getting pelted by arrows on my morning commute."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Elon Musk appears to still be *having a ball* running Twitter or X or whatever you want to call it.

    A recent post from him has gone super viral, and now everyone is trolling him over it.

    Elon posted this picture of Joe Rogan shooting an arrow at his Cybertruck:

    In case you want to see a video, here it is:

    The reaction to the video has been pretty hilarious.

    People are relieved that they can finally drive their cars without worrying about being targeted by random arrow attacks.

    "Thank God. I'll finally stop getting pelted by arrows on my morning commute," this concerned commuter said.

    "Finally, a car that saves you from 12th-century bandits," another said.

    The overwhelming majority of people who are shot at by medieval archers on a daily basis can rest easy.

    Basically, this whole thing is absurd, and here are more of my favorite reactions to these shenanigans:

    And lastly...

