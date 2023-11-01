Elon Musk Is Being Hilariously Trolled After Posting A Video Of Joe Rogan Shooting An Arrow At One Of His Trucks
Elon Musk appears to still be *having a ball* running Twitter or X or whatever you want to call it.
It would be a much better name! https://t.co/FNggp3FO2U— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023
A recent post from him has gone super viral, and now everyone is trolling him over it.
Elon posted this picture of Joe Rogan shooting an arrow at his Cybertruck:
Joe Rohan shatters an arrow on Cybertruck that would easily go through a normal car pic.twitter.com/XSMjnoE5Xp— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023
In case you want to see a video, here it is:
Joe Rogan shoots an arrow at the Cybertruck with Elon.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2023
You can watch the full 2.5 hour interview here: https://t.co/FRt2FDJFhm pic.twitter.com/yHrz5Rxw6T
The reaction to the video has been pretty hilarious.
The cyberfridge in the back is looking nervous. 😰 pic.twitter.com/bG7PvY9duG— Tommy Torres (@Tommy_Torres) November 1, 2023
People are relieved that they can finally drive their cars without worrying about being targeted by random arrow attacks.
Oh, thank god, now all the archers shooting at my car will be powerless. https://t.co/zcMJJBP7jL— 👻 GB Lukee 🎃 (@gb_lukee) October 31, 2023
"Thank God. I'll finally stop getting pelted by arrows on my morning commute," this concerned commuter said.
Thank god. I’ll finally stop getting pelted by arrows on my morning commute. https://t.co/Bf2LLv4Qug— }thiccalyptus{ (@thiccalyptus) November 1, 2023
"Finally, a car that saves you from 12th-century bandits," another said.
finally a car that saves you from 12th century bandits https://t.co/ILzIv2sYec— mr non fungible (@mrnonplungable) November 1, 2023
The overwhelming majority of people who are shot at by medieval archers on a daily basis can rest easy.
Thankfully my day to day does not consist of getting shot at by medieval archers so this is actually useless https://t.co/Cco5wcHHRJ— Yoda (@YodaPlease) October 31, 2023
Basically, this whole thing is absurd, and here are more of my favorite reactions to these shenanigans:
wait til i get this for my castle, thatll show those stupid archers sieging me rn https://t.co/KDIubAQOBD— b (2.0) (@brdnlung) November 1, 2023
tesla is finally ready for the battle of agincourt https://t.co/dvRrgYvKl2— alex raisbeck 👺 (@donkeykongvevo) November 1, 2023
If you plan to get attacked by Joe Rogan with a bow and arrow, cybertruck is the car for you https://t.co/RQ0HEZYkkS— Punished Dorf: A Sperg Denied Her Homeland (@punished_dorf) November 1, 2023
Thanks Elon, I'll buy a Cybertruck for the next road trip I expect to be attack by savage bowhunters. https://t.co/1r0TTs5VWs— Rabble Most Foul. (@BTudbubble) October 31, 2023
oh thanks i’ve been having a lot of arrows shot through my car by joe rohan recently https://t.co/ayptuGwJFg— Bęn (@sgx415) October 31, 2023
in what situation would you need to defend yourself from a car shattering arrow https://t.co/6Vp3xEy1Kn— nate🎄 (@cloutcobain24) October 31, 2023
In Australia people die every day from arrow attacks on cars. This can't come soon enough. https://t.co/LZtabdLXfK— John Lutge (@JohnLutge) November 1, 2023
I still have no idea who their target audience is for this https://t.co/GTgFzjXaJc— MN_expat, EBA (@pseudo_named) November 1, 2023
And lastly...
Wait until the cybertruck has to drive through a place that discovered gun powder https://t.co/dV54iKwoZG— Lee (@lee_bail83) October 31, 2023