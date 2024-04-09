The 48 Absolute Funniest Jokes About The Great American Eclipse
Someone needs to check in on Jason Derulo.
The discourse around Eclipse Day is still pumping, so let's honor that with the 48 best jokes about the Great American Eclipse...
1.
Oops I did it again 🤭 #TotalSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/JXPe26qq3Q— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 8, 2024
2.
also this sign at the library is an entire monday mood pic.twitter.com/rX1sD8Q75b— james (@jamesholod) April 8, 2024
3.
Messages on the Mass Pike today... pic.twitter.com/HMi0WxKxgG— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 8, 2024
4.
Me after looking directly at the Eclipse cause I hate being told what to do: pic.twitter.com/Uw3pGmhvyq— Drebae (@Drebae_) April 8, 2024
5.
the eclipse as viewed through a club cracker: pic.twitter.com/ja82SLjM7j— Chalk ❄️🦋🕸️ (@PowderStone) April 8, 2024
6.
Great to see the sun again. pic.twitter.com/06y7DcN6RD— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024
7.
🚨#BREAKING: Search results for ‘Why do my eyes hurt?’ and ‘My eyes hurt’ have exploded after the total solar eclipse occurred pic.twitter.com/qYl3cBvwBr— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 8, 2024
8.
this my friend who looked at the eclipse without glasses pic.twitter.com/ayerwNGhHc— Fin (@gofinurself) April 8, 2024
9.
Live scenes of the eclipse in Glasgow. Extraordinary. Sun completely vanished. pic.twitter.com/MjnZprlSS5— Dr Jamie Gallagher (@JamieBGall) April 8, 2024
10.
same shit, different election pic.twitter.com/ytmksXQliO— jude 🌊🌊🌊 (@OregonMapGuy) April 8, 2024
11.
the eclipse was crazyyy pic.twitter.com/r2VDQ1SpY2— angelina ☺︎ (@drunkonrenee) April 8, 2024
12.
he doesn’t even care about the eclipse, he just wanted to be included pic.twitter.com/jKzcWi9Jdg— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) April 8, 2024
13.
April 8, 2024
14.
DONT USE ECLIPSE GLASSES FROM TEMU pic.twitter.com/isprS5kgqd— Brock (@brockomole) April 8, 2024
15.
let’s all go stand around together at 2pm tomorrow, too. that was fun— sarah (@sablaah) April 9, 2024
16.
When I catch the eclipse out of the corner of my eye pic.twitter.com/EsqfIu71aQ— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 8, 2024
17.
The wokes want you to "protect your eyes" and "follow the science" pic.twitter.com/3xRLp6Aby1— Josiah🔴⚪ (@bed_jartlet98) April 8, 2024
18.
snoopy at the eclipse event is wild pic.twitter.com/oTX2q8pjYn— cam (@idiosinkrasies) April 8, 2024
19.
i don’t have eclipse glasses but imma still look idgaf pic.twitter.com/5Nf6aooXxk— pj 🍉 (@pjdvdd) April 8, 2024
20.
well well well. look who came crawling back. pic.twitter.com/AiGrIKLsrr— Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 9, 2024
21.
Partial eclipse as seen through a cheezit pic.twitter.com/0xti7WPWN4— Lettuce Cat (@the_lettuce_cat) April 8, 2024
22.
BEHOLD.— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 8, 2024
The Mastercard logo pic.twitter.com/a695wqjyar
23.
nature is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/FkwNtYPtaV— Riley 🤍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) April 8, 2024
24.
Eye doctors after inventing the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/SPO5duSWWd— Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) April 8, 2024
25.
How I’m gonna stare directly at the eclipse after everyone telling me to stop pic.twitter.com/d72DkT3AHF— ThickyRicky (@theeRicoTaquito) April 8, 2024
26.
how im bout to be staring at the eclipse: pic.twitter.com/8PC2qtnjXY— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) April 8, 2024
27.
April 8, 2024
28.
Can’t wait to see how this eclipse turns out pic.twitter.com/t7QRO4xSlB— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 8, 2024
29.
Solar Eclipse was nice fr pic.twitter.com/HQPJl26YQz— Christian (@districtlazo) April 8, 2024
30.
now why my eyes hurting & i had the glasses on??? pic.twitter.com/Wu1Sz3vaZk— “happy face” (@damn_toe) April 8, 2024
31.
Everyone, hurry and lay out some clothes in the front of your house pic.twitter.com/6SII4Mzw83— Derek (@DerekNeverFails) April 8, 2024