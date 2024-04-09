The 48 Absolute Funniest Jokes About The Great American Eclipse

Someone needs to check in on Jason Derulo.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The discourse around Eclipse Day is still pumping, so let's honor that with the 48 best jokes about the Great American Eclipse...

1.

Twitter: @NASAMoon

2.

Twitter: @jamesholod

3.

Twitter: @OnlyInBOS

4.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @Drebae_

5.

Twitter: @PowderStone

6.

Twitter: @JoeBiden

7.

Twitter: @rawsalerts

8.

Twitter: @gofinurself

9.

Twitter: @JamieBGall

10.

Twitter: @OregonMapGuy

11.

Twitter: @drunkonrenee

12.

Twitter: @socialistdogmom

13.

Twitter: @EvanDerekThomas

14.

Twitter: @brockomole

15.

Twitter: @sablaah

16.

Twitter: @MikeDrucker

17.

Twitter: @bed_jartlet98

18.

Twitter: @idiosinkrasies

19.

Twitter: @pjdvdd

20.

Twitter: @StormTeam4NY

21.

Twitter: @the_lettuce_cat

22.

Twitter: @cjzero

23.

Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

24.

Twitter: @CramerTracker

25.

Twitter: @theeRicoTaquito

26.

Twitter: @GrittyNHL

27.

Twitter: @allisonduerk

28.

World of Wonder/ Twitter: @joeynolfi

29.

Twitter: @districtlazo

30.

Twitter: @damn_toe

31.

Twitter: @DerekNeverFails