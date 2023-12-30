Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Was Exposed In A Multi-Year Lie About In-N-Out, And It's As Ridiculous As It SoundsI am waiting eagerly for his statement on this.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Well well well, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been caught in a little white lie. Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images Internet detectives, aka TMZ, discovered that the actor has been lying about eating at the fast food restaurant In-N-Out for years. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Oprah Winfrey Network This whole thing started when he posted a reel last week ordering In-N-Out with the caption: "My first ever @innout burger experience." View this photo on Instagram @therock/ Instagram: @therock The video is fine and cute. Everyone is excited. I'm happy for all involved. @therock/ Instagram: @therock The only problem is Mr. Johnson has posted multiple videos at In-N-Out, claiming to be his first time eating there. Bob Levey / Getty Images In August 2022, he posted a video eating In-N-Out with the caption: "My first ever @innout burger experience." View this photo on Instagram @therock/Instagram: @therock In 2017, he posted this picture with the caption: "I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole)." View this photo on Instagram @therock/ instagram.com People in the comments noticed this little fib... "This is not the first time you've been to In-N-Out, Mr. Dwayne Johnson," this person said. @therock/ Instagram: @therock "What a strange lie to tell," another person said. @therock/ Instagram: @therock We kindly demand the truth. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Oprah Winfrey Network Ultimately, it's that week between Christmas and New Years so there's not much going on, so I'll leave you with my favorite comment from this whole debacle: @therock/ Instagram: @therock