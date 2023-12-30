Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Was Exposed In A Multi-Year Lie About In-N-Out, And It's As Ridiculous As It Sounds

I am waiting eagerly for his statement on this.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Well well well, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been caught in a little white lie.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Internet detectives, aka TMZ, discovered that the actor has been lying about eating at the fast food restaurant In-N-Out for years.

Oprah Winfrey Network

This whole thing started when he posted a reel last week ordering In-N-Out with the caption: "My first ever @innout burger experience."

The video is fine and cute. Everyone is excited. I'm happy for all involved.

@therock/ Instagram: @therock

The only problem is Mr. Johnson has posted multiple videos at In-N-Out, claiming to be his first time eating there.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

In August 2022, he posted a video eating In-N-Out with the caption: "My first ever @innout burger experience."

In 2017, he posted this picture with the caption: "I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole)."

People in the comments noticed this little fib...

"This is not the first time you've been to In-N-Out, Mr. Dwayne Johnson," this person said.

@therock/ Instagram: @therock

"What a strange lie to tell," another person said.

@therock/ Instagram: @therock

We kindly demand the truth.

Oprah Winfrey Network

Ultimately, it's that week between Christmas and New Years so there's not much going on, so I'll leave you with my favorite comment from this whole debacle:

@therock/ Instagram: @therock