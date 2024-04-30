Drew Barrymore's Awkward Interview With Kamala Harris Has The Internet Divided

"I can see her soul leave her body at 'mamala.'"

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Drew Barrymore is known for getting extremely close to people she's interviewing.

Close-up of Drew Barrymore smiling at an event
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She got right up in Dua Lipa's face last week.

just Drew Barrymore admiring Dua Lipa pic.twitter.com/POabkKPvjl

— ece 🥬 #RO🦈 (@lipadelrey) April 26, 2024
Twitter: @lipadelrey

She did it feet-on-the-couch with Oprah.

Two women in conversation on a couch, one with a dog beside her, on a talk show set
CBS

And one time, she was literally clenching Brooke Shields.

Two women in conversation on a TV show set, one in a green blazer, the other in a white outfit. They are seated, holding hands
CBS

But now a clip of her interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral.

I have been cackling at this for the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/kH8qnYNaOM

— Some Movie Guy (@weekend3warrior) April 30, 2024
CBS/Twitter: @weekend3warrior

In the clip, Drew is, as always, extremely close to her interview subject.

Two women shaking hands on a talk show set, one seated on a white couch, both smiling
CBS

But the "I need you to be mamala of the country" line is *really* going viral.

I'm dying man lmao pic.twitter.com/dChBDP3yYB

— harvard has fallen (@lib_crusher) April 29, 2024
CBS/ Twitter: @lib_crusher

"Excuse me... WHAT?" this person said.

Excuse me … WHAT 😳 #Mámala pic.twitter.com/KdIrukswUT

— Laura Martínez 🥑 (@miblogestublog) April 30, 2024
CBS/ Twitter: @miblogestublog

"This would piss me off so bad. I'm the Vice President of THE United States and you're talking about being mamala," another person said.

This would pissed me off so bad. I’m the Vice President of THEE United States and you talking about being a mamala?!?? https://t.co/93LF7RNYtz

— Janie Crawford (@_Ashley_Blade) April 30, 2024
CBS/Twitter: @_Ashley_Blade

This person asked what or who made Drew say "mamala" in the first place.

I still wanna know what made Drew say “Mamala.” pic.twitter.com/ElaCkS8FIg

— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @DwayneJay

And this person said she could see Kamala's soul leave her body at that exact moment.

I can see her soul just Leave Her Body at "Mamala" https://t.co/ZSOZFT96NQ

— Nur M. Shahir, PhD (@GiGiomics) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @GiGiomics

Here's her face at that moment FWIW:

CBS/ Twitter: @Maurice1Charles

Not everyone is up in arms about the mamala thing, though! This person threatened anyone coming after Drew for the comment.

Those of you coming after Drew Barrymore for the “Mamala” comment shall be met with alligators in the sewers.
pic.twitter.com/kBeeG80E8X

— 𝙱𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚢𝙳𝟹  (@billyd3_) April 29, 2024
CBS/Twitter: @billyd3_

Ultimately, it appears "mamala" has been added to our online vernacular and will be used for years to come.

“we need you to be Mamala of the country” ~Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/dvh19bWLAD

— soft space☁️🇹🇹🦂 (@rosegoldpeony) April 30, 2024
Bravo/ Twitter: @rosegoldpeony

I'm personally still convinced five minutes with Drew on that couch could fix me.

A conversation with drew Barrymore would heal me

— ＜３ (@HELL0CUNTY) June 29, 2023
Twitter: @HELL0CUNTY

Bye!