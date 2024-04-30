Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I can see her soul leave her body at 'mamala.'"
just Drew Barrymore admiring Dua Lipa pic.twitter.com/POabkKPvjl— ece 🥬 #RO🦈 (@lipadelrey) April 26, 2024
I have been cackling at this for the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/kH8qnYNaOM— Some Movie Guy (@weekend3warrior) April 30, 2024
I'm dying man lmao pic.twitter.com/dChBDP3yYB— harvard has fallen (@lib_crusher) April 29, 2024
Excuse me … WHAT 😳 #Mámala pic.twitter.com/KdIrukswUT— Laura Martínez 🥑 (@miblogestublog) April 30, 2024
This would pissed me off so bad. I’m the Vice President of THEE United States and you talking about being a mamala?!?? https://t.co/93LF7RNYtz— Janie Crawford (@_Ashley_Blade) April 30, 2024
I still wanna know what made Drew say “Mamala.” pic.twitter.com/ElaCkS8FIg— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 30, 2024
I can see her soul just Leave Her Body at "Mamala" https://t.co/ZSOZFT96NQ— Nur M. Shahir, PhD (@GiGiomics) April 30, 2024
That face when she ask her to be mamala pic.twitter.com/gtmGJj0Sx6— more ice 🍨 (@Maurice1Charles) April 30, 2024
Those of you coming after Drew Barrymore for the “Mamala” comment shall be met with alligators in the sewers.— 𝙱𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚢𝙳𝟹 (@billyd3_) April 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/kBeeG80E8X
“we need you to be Mamala of the country” ~Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/dvh19bWLAD— soft space☁️🇹🇹🦂 (@rosegoldpeony) April 30, 2024
A conversation with drew Barrymore would heal me— ＜３ (@HELL0CUNTY) June 29, 2023