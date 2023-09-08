    This Italian Woman Explained Why It's Downright Ungodly And Barbaric To Break Pasta

    Again, she's got a point.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, the one and only PASTA QUEEN absolutely destroyed anyone who drinks cappuccinos after noon.

    The Pasta Queen on camera saying &quot;it&#x27;s a breakfast drink&quot;
    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    For context: If you order a cappuccino in Italy after 11 or 12, people will look at you like you are a monster.

    A cappuccino on a table as someone lifts foam out of the cup
    Goodlifestudio / Getty Images

    That's why she posted this PSA:

    "It's coffee, it's frothed milk. It's good to awaken your senses before 10, if you really want to push it to 11, but not after 12," she says.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    Her second reason is it's just too much damn milk!

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    "When you're eating a meal, you have enough going on with all of those great calories and the cheeses. All you need is a quick espresso," she pleads.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    Well, she's back and ready to rip you a new one!

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    This time, she's talking about breaking pasta.

    dried pasta
    Tenkende / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    For those who don't know, breaking pasta is an absolute no-go for most Italian people. It's straight-up barbaric!

    Two hands breaking a handful of pasts into two bunches
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Here's her latest PSA on the problematic practice:

    "Do you know how long it took to dry this in the sun? With the wind?" she starts.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    "Do you know why it is shaped this way? Because it is meant to be LONG!" she screams.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    "The only way you're going to break a spahgetto EVER is by a nonna making you a minestrone soup with spaghetti chopped because there's nothing else in the pantry."

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    "Someone put so much love and passion in creating something so delicate. Why do you have to break it?" she asks.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    "It's supposed to be twirled on your fork. It's an act of love. It's romantic. Something you share. Remember the Lady and the Tramp?! There is a reason why they didn't break the spaghetti!" she concluded.

    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen

    So, there you have it, she's got a point!

    Tenkende / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Thank you for your service, Miss Pasta Queen.

    You are doing true humanitarian work here
    @the_pastaqueen/ Instagram: @the_pastaqueen