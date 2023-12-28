The two chatted for almost four minutes, and the call was recorded by his wife:
“Hey LG! It’s Dolly P! I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that," she said.
Dolly felt deeply grateful for having touched LeGrand's life.
"LG (LeGrand), I really thank you for shooting out the word that you'd like to talk to me," she said. "I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime."
She told him: "I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do, the things I say, and I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way, so thank you for honoring me with that."
Then Dolly busted into a rendition of "I Will Always Love You."
LeGrand told KSLTV, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now."