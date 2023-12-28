Skip To Content
    Dolly Parton's Heartwarming Conversation With A Man With Cancer Is Spreading Across The Internet

    "I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do, the things I say, and I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way."

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    For the past two years, LeGrand Gold has been battling colon cancer.

    He made a bucket list on a napkin, and last week, he was able to cross number seven off.

    He met Dolly Parton.

    The two chatted for almost four minutes, and the call was recorded by his wife:

    “Hey LG! It’s Dolly P! I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that," she said.

    Dolly felt deeply grateful for having touched LeGrand's life.

    "LG (LeGrand), I really thank you for shooting out the word that you'd like to talk to me," she said. "I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime."

    She told him: "I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do, the things I say, and I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way, so thank you for honoring me with that."

    Then Dolly busted into a rendition of "I Will Always Love You."

    LeGrand told KSLTV, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now."

