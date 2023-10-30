    Everyone Is Thirsting Over "Dollarita Steve" After He Went Viral For This Post-Earthquake Interview

    I guess I need to go to Applebee's then!

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There was an earthquake in San Francisco on Friday.

    Twitter: @USGS_ShakeAlert

    The magnitude 3.9 earthquake didn't cause any immediate damage, so it was kind of a non-news event, except for the fact that KTVU News interviewed a man who was slammin' dollaritas at an Applebee's and now is going viral for it.

    San Francisco skyline
    Travelview / Getty Images

    It's this man, Steve Mazzari:

    KTVU/ Twitter: @KTVU

    Steve told KTVU he was "slammin' dollaritas" at Applebee's when the earthquake hit. "It was a big shake. It was probably a couple of seconds, but everyone stopped talking. It was heavy, it was a big one," he said.

    Closeup of Steve Mazzari
    KTVU

    That's all it took for Dollarita Steve to go viral.

    KTVU/Twitter: @live105fm

    Horny people all over the internet came together to celebrate this dollarita-loving man.

    KTVU/ Twitter: @sp00kyvic

    From "I'm just a Dollarita, sir"...

    KTVU/Twitter: @DerAnwalt83

    ...to "The nose, mustache, and hand size tell me everything I need to know."

    KTVU/Twitter: @sineaddowning

    Mr. Mazzari has captured everyone's dollarita-lovin' hearts <3

    Twitter: @LeKateDangereux

    Anyway, I just love when a random person goes viral for basically doing nothing.

    KTVU/Twitter: @givemechelsey

    I think this person sums it up best:

    KTVU/ Twitter: @gikneesbees