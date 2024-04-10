People Are Seriously Divided Over Detroit's Version Of Their Own Hollywood Sign

"They said that Detroit sign looks like refrigerator letters."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

Detroit set out to make their own "Hollywood" sign, and it's, well, certainly something.

Hollywood sign on a hillside without people
According to WXYZ, the "Hollywood-style sign" consists of 8-foot tall letters and was put up in celebration of the NFL draft.

Hollywood sign partially obscured by mist with broadcast tower in the background
Here's what they ended up with:

People have a lot of opinions.

A few people are into it.

But most people are, well, not.

"Somebody come help me push this Detroit sign down," one person said.

"I feel bad for taxpayers sometimes," another person chimed in.

This person said it looked like it was made out of refrigerator letters.

Another person said it looked like it was bought on TEMU.

Either way, they should have never said they were making a Hollywood-style sign because that's just an unrealistic expectation!

I do think it's better than the pink walls people take pictures with in LA.

At the end of the day, I kind of feel like the controversy will make it an actual tourist attraction.

Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?