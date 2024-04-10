People Are Seriously Divided Over Detroit's Version Of Their Own Hollywood Sign
"They said that Detroit sign looks like refrigerator letters."
Detroit set out to make their own "Hollywood" sign, and it's, well, certainly something.
According to WXYZ, the "Hollywood-style sign" consists of 8-foot tall letters and was put up in celebration of the NFL draft.
Here's what they ended up with:
Rate Detroit’s “Hollywood style” sign they installed for the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/nw93YPOpqI— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 10, 2024
People have a lot of opinions.
The people in Detroit are pissed off about that damn sign omg 😭😭— fanslovefacials 🎀 (@_fansloveKen) April 10, 2024
A few people are into it.
I think the Detroit sign is actually dope, people just love to complain about nothing— KT (@KAYTEE_____) April 10, 2024
But most people are, well, not.
@ the detroit sign: pic.twitter.com/TCKuyML8g9— Jessica Woodruff (@j3ssicawoodruff) April 9, 2024
"Somebody come help me push this Detroit sign down," one person said.
Somebody come help me push this Detroit sign down— Deuce 💲 (@1DeuceMoney) April 10, 2024
"I feel bad for taxpayers sometimes," another person chimed in.
That Detroit sign so weak I feel bad for taxpayers sometimes— Bankroll💙 (@Eastside_Trayy) April 9, 2024
This person said it looked like it was made out of refrigerator letters.
They said that Detroit sign look like refrigerator letters 😂— AYE ROSE (@ARoseOfficials) April 9, 2024
Another person said it looked like it was bought on TEMU.
Did the new Detroit sign come from Temu or SHEIN? pic.twitter.com/MpqMK2imMN— Anna Hoffman ™️ (@shoesonplease) April 10, 2024
Either way, they should have never said they were making a Hollywood-style sign because that's just an unrealistic expectation!
My face when i seen that detroit sign on the freeway pic.twitter.com/zRXSaNw12j— Nae. (@aleesiarenae) April 9, 2024
I do think it's better than the pink walls people take pictures with in LA.
Well, the new sign looks better than it did in the renderings…. pic.twitter.com/j1IA4RYD6a— Mᴀʀᴄᴜs Sᴛᴇᴡᴀʀᴛ (@CaptainMarc95) April 9, 2024
At the end of the day, I kind of feel like the controversy will make it an actual tourist attraction.
Our D-E-T-R-O-I-T sign is up!🤩— City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 9, 2024
Detroit’s new Gateway sign will welcome residents and visitors to the city. The eight-foot-tall letters, mounted on two-foot-tall concrete blocks, is alongside Eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Ave. pic.twitter.com/fQgTh5HbGX