    British People Are Losing It Over This American Professor's Secret Ingredient For A Perfect Cup Of Tea

    I'm pretty sure this has the potential to start another war.

    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's drama between the US and the UK.

    Two arms wearing boxing gloves, one of the US flag and one of the Union Jack
    Zerbor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    An American professor wrote a book about tea, and her "perfect recipe" has enraged British people.

    An older, balding man looking unamused
    John Rensten / Getty Images

    The professor suggested adding a pinch of salt to a cup of tea.

    Screenshot of a headline saying &quot;Perfect cup of tea needs a pinch of salt and squeeze of lemon, says US chemist&quot;
    theguardian.com

    Bryn Mawr professor Michelle Francl says, "Add a pinch of salt [to tea] — the sodium ion in salt blocks the chemical mechanism that makes tea taste bitter, especially when it has been stewed."

    A person holding a cup of tea with a tea bag
    Jamie Grill / Getty Images

    Let's just say, people were angry.

    &quot;Who the fuck would put salt in tea?&quot;
    Twitter: @irgarner

    "leave it to the brits!" this angry British person wrote.

    Twitter: @DarkStarzz

    "Why are yanks telling us how to make a brew," another befuddled Brit said.

    Twitter: @ThisTVGuy

    It got so bad that the US Embassy had to issue a statement:

    Twitter: @USAinUK

    For those who can't read the small print, it says, "Today's media reports of an American Professor's recipe for the 'perfect' cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water."

    A person holding a large mug
    Grace Cary / Getty Images

    "[W]e want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."

    A cup of tea on a saucer
    Judy Davidson / Getty Images

    "Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one."

    Stock Ninja Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Then they said something they probably shouldn't have said...

    "The U.S. Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way - by microwaving it."

    A mug in a microwave
    Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    For those who don't know, British people are always completely BAFFLED that Americans microwave water.

    Twitter: @PBorCapo

    I guess there are some things we'll just never agree on.

    Twitter: @NoContextBrits