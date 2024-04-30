The Internet Is Having An Absolute Field Day Over This Mugshot From The UK

Browse links
It appears Mayor Pete is wilding out again.
Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd— Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024
He looks like he’s about to give his 6th press conference of the week on why Boeings planes keep falling apart in the sky. https://t.co/uSJ1gJQxU7— ryan (@OhItsRyan) April 30, 2024
this could be anyone from a 2007 indie band https://t.co/oI2iIQ39wh— Radio X (@RadioX) April 30, 2024
every member of animal collective merged together https://t.co/hzn18sxedb— Fritz Pape (@fritzpape) April 29, 2024
That’s Mayor Pete https://t.co/R27I5hRB8R— Twink Rights Advocate (@themitchcase) April 30, 2024
Please stop tagging me with this. It could not have been me - I was over half a kilometer away when this burglary occurred. https://t.co/6Cj3a6uony— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 29, 2024
Dude got mugged by a mii https://t.co/TZElEyPOOy— (Not)YoutubeKids (@RealYouTubeKids) April 30, 2024
Found him https://t.co/HJo9QuWGDt pic.twitter.com/JJ9fcZrYWU— bodkin (@bodkin2005) April 30, 2024
Has anyone checked in the Wii sports bowling alley yet? https://t.co/VY3b6e9GbW— Monsieur Blancley (@T_Whizzle) April 30, 2024
holy shit Elon Miisk https://t.co/iNBNPqh4bi— ZVAARI (@ZVAARI) April 30, 2024
He’s probably here https://t.co/ujjjJIKF2e pic.twitter.com/vz83NgKc22— Jaime (@silvang) April 30, 2024