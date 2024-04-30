    The Internet Is Having An Absolute Field Day Over This Mugshot From The UK

    It appears Mayor Pete is wilding out again.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The UK is known for many things.

    Group of excited fans with British flags cheering, one wearing a lei, in a festive atmosphere
    Famveld / Getty Images

    They're known for their delicacy (?) of mushy peas.

    Sign advertising &quot;Fish &amp;amp; Chips with Mushy Peas&quot; for £9.00, set against a sky backdrop
    Ucg / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    They're the birthplace of the Spice Girls.

    Five women in matching pinstripe suits smiling, arm in arm
    Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    And they're the center of messy family drama.

    Two individuals smiling inside a car, visible through the window
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    But now we have a new thing coming out the land of pip-pip-cheerio, and it's this mugshot from the Kent Police department:

    Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd

    — Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024
    Twitter: @KentPoliceTWell

    Yes, this is a real thing.

    Digital composite image of a male suspect&#x27;s face provided by law enforcement
    Kent Police Department

    The mugshot has obviously gone viral, with people offering up their theories about who this person (?) is.

    He looks like he’s about to give his 6th press conference of the week on why Boeings planes keep falling apart in the sky. https://t.co/uSJ1gJQxU7

    — ryan (@OhItsRyan) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @OhItsRyan

    This person says it looks like anyone from a 2007 indie band.

    this could be anyone from a 2007 indie band https://t.co/oI2iIQ39wh

    — Radio X (@RadioX) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @RadioX

    "It could be any member of the band Animal Collective merged together."

    every member of animal collective merged together https://t.co/hzn18sxedb

    — Fritz Pape (@fritzpape) April 29, 2024
    Twitter: @fritzpape

    Other people say it's the spitting image of Mayor Pete.

    That’s Mayor Pete https://t.co/R27I5hRB8R

    — Twink Rights Advocate (@themitchcase) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @themitchcase

    Which, yes, I see it.

    Kent Police, Travis P Ball / Getty Images for SXSW

    Other people think it looks like comedian Michael Ian Black, which he has since vehemently denied.

    Please stop tagging me with this. It could not have been me - I was over half a kilometer away when this burglary occurred. https://t.co/6Cj3a6uony

    — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 29, 2024
    Twitter: @michaelianblack

    But most people think it looks like a Mii.

    Dude got mugged by a mii https://t.co/TZElEyPOOy

    — (Not)YoutubeKids (@RealYouTubeKids) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @RealYouTubeKids

    Yup, this little guy:

    Nintendo/Twitter: @bodkin2005

    "Has anyone checked the Wii sports bowling alley yet?"

    Has anyone checked in the Wii sports bowling alley yet? https://t.co/VY3b6e9GbW

    — Monsieur Blancley (@T_Whizzle) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @T_Whizzle

    I personally agree with this person who says it looks like a Mii version of Elon Musk.

    holy shit Elon Miisk https://t.co/iNBNPqh4bi

    — ZVAARI (@ZVAARI) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @ZVAARI

    Either way, stay safe out there, especially if you are deep in the trenches of Wii fit.

    He’s probably here https://t.co/ujjjJIKF2e pic.twitter.com/vz83NgKc22

    — Jaime (@silvang) April 30, 2024
    Nintendo/ Twitter: @silvang