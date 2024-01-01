Skip To Content
CNN Showed Two Men Kissing At Midnight, And It Obviously Turned Into A Thing

This is pretty much the most CNN thing ever, like it's actually funny people are angry.

Matt Stopera
Last night, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen returned to their annual tradition of getting shitfaced on air.

Twitter: @meredithdwalsh

The two hosted their New Year's Eve show on CNN, and it was just as rowdy as usual.

Twitter: @Acyn

I personally loved the whole bit with John Jacob Astor from the Titanic.

CNN/Twitter: @rigatonivibes

One moment of CNN's broadcast got people riled up.

Twitter: @alydawson14

That moment was at midnight when CNN showed two guys kissing.

Twitter: @aguirreryan

Yes, TWO MEN KISSING.

Twitter: @JoeMyGod

You can see the extended cut here:

Twitter: @aguirreryan

Accounts on X or Twitter or whatever the hell you want to call it had a problem.

CNN/ Twitter: @EndWokeness

It was your typical MAGA pile-on.

X

But I'm not gonna put too much emphasis on this "backlash" because we're literally talking about two guys kissing on CNN!!

CNN/ Twitter: @JoeyMoser83

Again, it's just two guys kissing on CNN.

Twitter: @Pafiume

Anyway, 2024 appears off to a great start!

Twitter: @PlumbucketBoy

I'll leave you with Flavor Flav's New Year's post because wait till those people find this one.

Twitter: @FlavorFlav