CNN Showed Two Men Kissing At Midnight, And It Obviously Turned Into A Thing
This is pretty much the most CNN thing ever, like it's actually funny people are angry.
Last night, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen returned to their annual tradition of getting shitfaced on air.
Anderson Cooper’s reaction to taking a shot is peak 2023 @Andy @andersoncooper #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/goRwWs8gqM— Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) January 1, 2024
The two hosted their New Year's Eve show on CNN, and it was just as rowdy as usual.
Anderson Cooper getting inebriated timeline pic.twitter.com/0CguMxhSCx— Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2024
I personally loved the whole bit with John Jacob Astor from the Titanic.
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper interviewing the ghost of John Jacob Astor from the titanic is honestly the best way to ring in the year #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/SZk7OitqRs— ✨🌙 (@rigatonivibes) January 1, 2024
One moment of CNN's broadcast got people riled up.
THE WORLD IS HEALING #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/qHdSCQ4vOA— Aly Dawson (@alydawson14) January 1, 2024
That moment was at midnight when CNN showed two guys kissing.
Our entire party SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/cmO4VcttTm— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 1, 2024
Yes, TWO MEN KISSING.
CNN’s first shot after the ball drop appears to be an interracial gay kiss. The outrage will be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/49qtAB7cmi— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) January 1, 2024
You can see the extended cut here:
SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/E3C2XxtAvK— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 1, 2024
Accounts on X or Twitter or whatever the hell you want to call it had a problem.
It was your typical MAGA pile-on.
But I'm not gonna put too much emphasis on this "backlash" because we're literally talking about two guys kissing on CNN!!
Starting 2024 off right!#CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/sqc3ZqPEbn— Joey Moser (@JoeyMoser83) January 1, 2024
Again, it's just two guys kissing on CNN.
Happy planet fitness CNN gay kiss https://t.co/6xdfbVKl5g— Chocolate Milk Scent (@Pafiume) January 1, 2024
Anyway, 2024 appears off to a great start!
First thing they show on new years is two gay men kissing and then a white girl and black guy kissing lmao. 2024 is gunna be so good— Kohee (@PlumbucketBoy) January 1, 2024
I'll leave you with Flavor Flav's New Year's post because wait till those people find this one.
123123 LGB,,, cuz it’s that TIME pic.twitter.com/DgE2EiiMUL— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 1, 2024