Celebrity·Posted on Sep 20, 2023From Keanu Reeves To Dolly Parton: Here's What 50 Years Old Looks Like On 61 Different Celebrities"This is 50" — all of these people.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed Staff James Marsden turned 50 this past weekend! Mike Stobe / Getty Images Which, like, what? Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images So, because this is what we do here, let's take a look at what 50 years old has looked like on 60 celebs throughout time. *All dates are approximate btw* 1. Robert De Niro at 50: Paul Hawthorne / WireImage / Getty Images In 2003. 2. George Clooney at 50: Samir Hussein / Getty Images In 2011. 3. Brad Pitt at 50: Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Getty Images In 2014. 4. Betty White at 50: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images In 1972. 5. Clint Eastwood at 50: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images In 1980. 6. Harrison Ford at 50: Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images In 2002. 7. Eminem at 50: Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images In 2022. 8. Johnny Knoxville at 50: Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images In 2021. 9. Snoop Dogg at 50: Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images In 2021. 10. Dolly Parton at 50: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images In 1996. 11. Marlon Wayans at 50: Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images In 2022. 12. Ben Affleck at 50: Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images In 2022. 13. Cameron Diaz at 50: Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images In 2022. 14. Dwayne Johnson at 50: Kate Green / Kate Green / Getty Images for Warner Bros. In 2022. 15. Kris Jenner at 50: Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images In 2005. 16. Donald Trump at 50: Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images In 1996. 17. Geri Halliwell at 50: Max Mumby / Getty Images In 2022. 18. Tom Cruise at 50: Theo Wargo / Getty Images In 2012. 19. Pharrell Williams at 50: Arturo Holmes / VIBE via Getty Images In 2023. 20. Stanley Tucci at 50: Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2011. 21. Cher at 50: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1996. 22. Jay-Z at 50: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame In 2021. 23. Ricky Martin at 50: Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images In 2022. 24. Tom Hanks at 50: Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images In 2006. 25. Oprah at 50: Peter Kramer / Getty Images In 2004. 26. John Travolta at 50: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images In 2004. 27. Gabrielle Union at 50: Theo Wargo / Getty Images In 2022. 28. Madonna at 50: New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images In 2008. 29. Frank Sinatra at 50: Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images In 1965. 30. Idris Elba at 50: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET In 2022. 31. Sandra Bullock at 50: Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images In 2014. 32. Jennifer Aniston at 50: Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In 2019. 33. Michelle Obama at 50: Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty Images In 2014. 34. Samuel L. Jackson at 50: Jmenternational / Getty Images In 1998. 35. Gwen Stefani at 50: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In 2020. 36. Meryl Streep at 50: Jeremy Bembaron / Sygma via Getty Images In 1999. 37. Denzel Washington at 50: Scott Gries / Getty Images In 2004. 38. Adam Sandler at 50: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Nickelodeon In 2016. 39. Helen Mirren at 50: Larry Ellis Collection / Getty Images In 1995. 40. Gwyneth Paltrow at 50: Rb / GC Images / Getty Images In 2022. 41. Amy Poehler at 50: Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In 2021. 42. Rob Lowe at 50: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2014. 43. Demi Moore at 50: Donato Sardella / Getty Images In 2013. 44. Angela Bassett at 50: Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2008. 45. Cyndi Lauper at 50: Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images In 2003. 46. Jennifer Lopez at 50: Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images In 2019. 47. Paul Rudd at 50: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney In 2019. 48. Goldie Hawn at 50: Rose Hartman / Getty Images In 1995. 49. Hugh Jackman at 50: Tracey Nearmy / Getty Images In 2019. 50. Halle Berry at 50: Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2016. 51. Cindy Crawford at 50: Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2015. 52. Jamie Lee Curtis at 50: Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images In 2009. 53. Mark Hoppus at 50: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles In 2022. 54. Patrick Stewart at 50: Paul Harris / Getty Images In 1990. 55. Jane Fonda at 50: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1987. 56. Lily Tomlin at 50: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images In 1988. 57. Mark Ruffalo at 50: Victor Chavez / Getty Images In 2018. 58. Martha Stewart at 50: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 1991. 59. Patrick Dempsey at 50: Alessio Botticelli / GC Images / Getty Images In 2016. 60. Matthew McConaughey at 50: Noam Galai / Getty Images for HISTORY In 2020. 61. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves at 50: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images In 2014.