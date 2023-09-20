    From Keanu Reeves To Dolly Parton: Here's What 50 Years Old Looks Like On 61 Different Celebrities

    "This is 50" — all of these people.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    James Marsden turned 50 this past weekend!

    James Marsden
    Mike Stobe / Getty Images

    Which, like, what?

    James Marsden
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    So, because this is what we do here, let's take a look at what 50 years old has looked like on 60 celebs throughout time.

    *All dates are approximate btw*

    1. Robert De Niro at 50:

    Robert De Niro at 50
    Paul Hawthorne / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    2. George Clooney at 50:

    George Clooney at 50
    Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    In 2011.

    3. Brad Pitt at 50:

    Brad Pitt at 50
    Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2014.

    4. Betty White at 50:

    Betty White at 50
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    In 1972.

    5. Clint Eastwood at 50:

    Clint Eastwood at 50
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    In 1980.

    6. Harrison Ford at 50:

    Harrison Ford at 50
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    7. Eminem at 50:

    Eminem at 50
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    8. Johnny Knoxville at 50:

    Johnny Knoxville at 50
    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    In 2021.

    9. Snoop Dogg at 50:

    Snoop Dogg at 50
    Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    In 2021.

    10. Dolly Parton at 50:

    Dolly Parton at 50
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    In 1996.

    11. Marlon Wayans at 50:

    Marlon Wayans
    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In 2022.

    12. Ben Affleck at 50:

    Ben Affleck at 50
    Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    13. Cameron Diaz at 50:

    Cameron Diaz at 50:
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    In 2022.

    14. Dwayne Johnson at 50:

    Dwayne Johnson at 50
    Kate Green / Kate Green / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    In 2022.

    15. Kris Jenner at 50:

    Kris Jenner at 50
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2005.

    16. Donald Trump at 50:

    Donald Trump at 50
    Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

    In 1996.

    17. Geri Halliwell at 50:

    Geri Halliwell at 50
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    18. Tom Cruise at 50:

    Tom Cruise at 50
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    In 2012.

    19. Pharrell Williams at 50:

    Pharrell Williams at 50
    Arturo Holmes / VIBE via Getty Images

    In 2023.

    20. Stanley Tucci at 50:

    Stanley Tucci at 50
    Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2011.

    21. Cher at 50:

    Cher at 50
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1996.

    22. Jay-Z at 50:

    Jay-Z at 50
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    In 2021.

    23. Ricky Martin at 50:

    Ricky Martin at 50
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    24. Tom Hanks at 50:

    Tom Hanks at 50
    Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2006.

    25. Oprah at 50:

    Oprah at 50
    Peter Kramer / Getty Images

    In 2004.

    26. John Travolta at 50:

    John Travolta at 50
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    In 2004.

    27. Gabrielle Union at 50:

    Gabrielle Union at 50
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    28. Madonna at 50:

    Madonna at 50
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    In 2008.

    29. Frank Sinatra at 50:

    Frank Sinatra at 50
    Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

    In 1965.

    30. Idris Elba at 50:

    Idris Elba at 50
    Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

    In 2022.

    31. Sandra Bullock at 50:

    Sandra Bullock at 50
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2014.

    32. Jennifer Aniston at 50:

    Jennifer Aniston at 50
    Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    In 2019.

    33. Michelle Obama at 50:

    Michelle Obama at 50
    Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2014.

    34. Samuel L. Jackson at 50:

    Samuel L. Jackson at 50
    Jmenternational / Getty Images

    In 1998.

    35. Gwen Stefani at 50:

    Gwen Stefani at 50
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    In 2020.

    36. Meryl Streep at 50:

    Meryl Streep at 50
    Jeremy Bembaron / Sygma via Getty Images

    In 1999.

    37. Denzel Washington at 50:

    Denzel Washington at 50
    Scott Gries / Getty Images

    In 2004.

    38. Adam Sandler at 50:

    Adam Sandler at 50
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

    In 2016.

    39. Helen Mirren at 50:

    Helen Mirren at 50
    Larry Ellis Collection / Getty Images

    In 1995.

    40. Gwyneth Paltrow at 50:

    Gwyneth Paltrow at 50
    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

    In 2022.

    41. Amy Poehler at 50:

    Amy Poehler at 50
    Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    In 2021.

    42. Rob Lowe at 50:

    Rob Lowe at 50
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2014.

    43. Demi Moore at 50:

    Demi Moore at 50
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images

    In 2013.

    44. Angela Bassett at 50:

    Angela Bassett at 50
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2008.

    45. Cyndi Lauper at 50:

    Cyndi Lauper at 50
    Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    46. Jennifer Lopez at 50:

    Jennifer Lopez at 50
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2019.

    47. Paul Rudd at 50:

    Paul Rudd at 50
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    In 2019.

    48. Goldie Hawn at 50:

    Goldie Hawn at 50
    Rose Hartman / Getty Images

    In 1995.

    49. Hugh Jackman at 50:

    Hugh Jackman at 50
    Tracey Nearmy / Getty Images

    In 2019.

    50. Halle Berry at 50:

    Halle Berry at 50
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2016.

    51. Cindy Crawford at 50:

    Cindy Crawford at 50
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2015.

    52. Jamie Lee Curtis at 50:

    Jamie Lee Curtis at 50
    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2009.

    53. Mark Hoppus at 50:

    Mark Hoppus at 50
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

    In 2022.

    54. Patrick Stewart at 50:

    Patrick Stewart at 50
    Paul Harris / Getty Images

    In 1990.

    55. Jane Fonda at 50:

    Jane Fonda at 50
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1987.

    56. Lily Tomlin at 50:

    Lily Tomlin at 50
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    In 1988.

    57. Mark Ruffalo at 50:

    Mark Ruffalo at 50
    Victor Chavez / Getty Images

    In 2018.

    58. Martha Stewart at 50:

    Martha Stewart at 50
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1991.

    59. Patrick Dempsey at 50:

    Patrick Dempsey at 50
    Alessio Botticelli / GC Images / Getty Images

    In 2016.

    60. Matthew McConaughey at 50:

    Matthew McConaughey at 50
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for HISTORY

    In 2020.

    61. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves at 50:

    Keanu Reeves at 50
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    In 2014.