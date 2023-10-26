    Britney Spears Has Been Posting About A Mysterious "Project Rose" For Years, And Fans Think They Finally Figured Out Why

    by Matt Stopera

    For years now, Britney Spears has been posting about something she was doing called "Project Rose."

    Rose emojis were always in her social media posts.

    But the thing is, Britney never actually explicitly said what this whole "Project Rose" thing was.

    her comment about a project rose being a year and 9 days old
    Who and what is ROSE?!

    britney leaving a comment that says &quot;remember rose?&quot;
    Fans thought they figured it out in 2021 when Britney hired lawyer Mathew Rosengart (get it, ROSEngart.) He was the one who helped her terminate the conservatorship.

    closeup of Mathew Rosengart after leaving the courtroom
    But now there's a new theory...

    Fans who have bought copies of her memoir The Woman In Me have noticed something under the book flap...

    her book on shelves in the store
    It's a rose:

    Some people think her memoir was Project Rose all along.

    We still don't know for sure, but it definitely doesn't seem too far off.

    Either way, the book is great, and y'all better get a copy of it!!!

