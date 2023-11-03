    Brenda Lee Just Released A "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" Video 65 Years After It Was Released, And She Really Is Coming For Blood

    I'd be worried if I were the other Christmas girls.

    For the past few years, every December, Mariah Carey has gone number one on the Billboard charts with "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

    At the same time, Brenda Lee has been stuck at number two with her song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

    This year, Brenda's not fucking around.

    After 65 years, Brenda released a music video for "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

    This was her then:

    She was only 13 when she recorded it!

    And here she is now:

    The video was released this morning, and it's honestly very cute.

    Fans are loving it.

    They love her voice.

    They love her vibe.

    The Little Brendas* are eating well tonight!

    *Her fanbase name.

    Ultimately, I will forever be a Mariah fan, but I'd love to see Miss Brenda with *one* week on top.

    Bye. <3

