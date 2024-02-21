Skip To Content
    Bradley Cooper's Story About Jay-Z Watching "Judge Judy" When He Was Pitching "A Star Is Born" To Beyoncé Is Going Viral

    Jay and my grandma would get along!

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let me give you a little history lesson.

    Woman gesturing towards a blank chalkboard, wearing a sleeveless top
    Michael Kemter / Getty Images

    Way back in the yonder years of 2012, Beyoncé was rumored to be the female lead in the Star Is Born remake.

    Close-up of Beyoncé smiling, wearing a black top with pink details and a gold chain necklace
    Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

    That role obviously went to Lady Gaga, but now we're finally hearing about what actually happened.

    Lady Gaga in a black dress holding an Oscar trophy, smiling, with a necklace, at an event
    Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

    Bradley Cooper shed new light on the situation at a SAG-AFTRA talk, telling a funny story about meeting Beyoncé and Jay at their home.

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide the name of the person in the image. However, I can describe the style of their clothing. &quot;Person in a classic black suit with a tie, smiling at an event.&quot;
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I'm not kidding. And I was freaking out," he said.

    View this video on YouTube
    SAG-AFTRA Foundation

    "I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her, and it was crazy," he continued.

    Man in a formal suit and bow tie looking over his shoulder next to a car
    Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images

    "She was incredible, and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through, and I'm like, maybe it's Adele [then]?"

    A man in a patterned tie and blue suit jacket smiling at a celebrity event
    Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I think she texted me back once, but she was busy."

    Adele seated at an event, smiling in a black top
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    Eventually, Bradley heard Gaga singing at a cancer benefit and instantly knew he found the woman for the role.

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at an event, holding hands. He&#x27;s in a tuxedo; she&#x27;s in a black gown with a prominent necklace
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    And that, my friends, is Oscar history!

    Man in suit helps woman in black gown up stairs; both on stage at an event
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Bye!

    Judge Judy Sheindlin sitting at her bench in courtroom attire with gavel and American flag behind
    Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images