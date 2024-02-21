Bradley Cooper's Story About Jay-Z Watching "Judge Judy" When He Was Pitching "A Star Is Born" To Beyoncé Is Going Viral

Let me give you a little history lesson.
Way back in the yonder years of 2012, Beyoncé was rumored to be the female lead in the Star Is Born remake.
That role obviously went to Lady Gaga, but now we're finally hearing about what actually happened.
Bradley Cooper shed new light on the situation at a SAG-AFTRA talk, telling a funny story about meeting Beyoncé and Jay at their home.
"I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I'm not kidding. And I was freaking out," he said.
"I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her, and it was crazy," he continued.
"She was incredible, and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through, and I'm like, maybe it's Adele [then]?"
"I think she texted me back once, but she was busy."
Eventually, Bradley heard Gaga singing at a cancer benefit and instantly knew he found the woman for the role.
And that, my friends, is Oscar history!