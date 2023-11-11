Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing "Boomer Personality Traits," And These 29 Are Particularly Brutal

    "If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The following is a list of "boomer personality traits" that people have come up with throughout the years. Remember that they're *mostly joking,* and that a millennial edition will be coming out soon.

    Enjoy!

    1. Holding up the drive-thru:

    ben, unfortunately @benstewartt

    Boomers think holding up the drive-thru line is a personality trait

    Kckate16 / Getty Images

    2. Complaining about people using their phones:

    McKenzie @mckjohn110

    I hate boomers whose singular personality trait is complaining about people using their phones.

    3. Hating electric cars:

    Twitter: @pharmmads

    4. Not knowing how to use computers:

    Twitter: @kasieallen

    5. Meticulously manicured lawns:

    Twitter: @EstebanRaboner
    Yuliya Starikova / Getty Images

    6. Salt:

    Lydia Price @lydi_rere17

    Boomers think that salt is a personality trait

    Studio4 / Getty Images

    7. Drinking black coffee:

    j.g. @_gower_power

    i’m tired of boomers acting like drinking coffee straight is a personality trait

    8. Drinking out of the garden hose:

    tiny shorts adam driver @_ojw__

    Why do boomers think “I drank out of the garden hose” is a personality trait?

    Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images

    9. Complaining to service workers:

    LANA @ORIGINALLANA

    Boomers think complaining to service workers is a personality trait

    10. Not having social media accounts:

    ١٩٧٤ @Ahmedbader9900

    Boomers think not having a social media account is a personality trait

    11. Drinking eight cups of coffee out of styrofoam cups a day:

    Wario @Aca_Studios

    Boomers think drinking eight styrofoam cups of coffee every day is a personality trait

    Nano / Getty Images

    12. Saying "If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up:"

    Jilliann @jilliaannelisee

    Boomers love saying “if I sit down I might not get back up :p” ok Bethel arthritis is not a personality trait

    13. Being scared of iOS updates:

    thomas @thms_svg

    baby boomers really think that being scared of ios updates is a personality trait

    Space_cat / Getty Images

    14. Eating only meat and cheese:

    babyhams mcgee @garbageangel69

    i’m so tired of boomers acting like eating only meat and cheese is a personality trait

    15. Not liking modern music:

    Twitter: @UrbanSoulSpeaks

    16. Growing up with only three television channels:

    j b @waardenburg_jb

    boomers really think its a personality trait to have only 3 channels growing up

    Daniel Allan / Getty Images/Image Source

    17. Being early:

    Krusty95 @kristipfeiffer1

    Baby boomers favorite personality trait is being aggressively early to everything

    18. Not caring about the environment:

    JenPer @jennaperry22

    Why do baby boomers think not caring about the environment is a personality trait

    19. Not knowing how to rotate a pdf:

    No❤️ @TheHimboOracle

    Baby Boomers act like not knowing how to rotate a pdf is a personality trait

    Shoaib Majeed / Getty Images

    20. Being obsessed with the Beatles:

    паразит @lisasdank

    i hate baby boomers because they think being obsessed with the beatles/the rolling stones/ACDC/any other 'rock' band is a personality trait

    21. Not buying name brand electronics:

    Matt @M_cope1991

    Boomers think not buying name brand electronics is a personality trait.

    22. Eating steak:

    Twitter: @expensivepizza
    Curtoicurto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    23. Being an alumni:

    Twitter: @nickmin1123

    24. Paying with checks:

    Twitter: @lulu052997

    25. Never downloading TikTok:

    Twitter: @HargroveCarter

    26. Excessive use of exclamation points:

    Twitter: @notallsharks
    Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    27. Hating their spouse:

    Twitter: @WillemDaFro

    Sharing pictures of animals on Facebook with the caption "I bet I won't even get one share":

    haley #bIm @haleywuIff

    baby boomers’ only personality traits are sharing pictures of animals with the caption “i bet i won’t even get one share” and liking their own posts on facebook

    Elena Zaretskaya / Getty Images

    28. Getting married at 18:

    Courtney @pixiskitten

    Why do boomers think getting married at 18 is a personality trait??! Honey, that’s the patriarchy

    29. And lastly, making fun of ripped jeans:

    Seliner @selina_montoya

    Can someone tell baby boomers that making fun of ripped jeans isn’t a personality trait

    Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images