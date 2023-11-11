The following is a list of "boomer personality traits" that people have come up with throughout the years. Remember that they're *mostly joking,* and that a millennial edition will be coming out soon.
Enjoy!
"If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up."
I wish someone would tell my boomer friends on Facebook that hating electric cars is not a personality trait— madeline (@pharmmads) October 7, 2022
why do boomers love to act like being technologically illiterate is a personality trait— Kasie (@kasieallen) July 2, 2021
The boomer urge to make a meticulously manicured lawn my defining personality trait.— EstebanRaboner (@EstebanRaboner) August 22, 2022
I swear boomers think not liking modern music is like some god-tier personality trait..— Ryc Pleto™ (@UrbanSoulSpeaks) October 10, 2022
Boomers think that eating steak is a fuckin personality trait— Nathan (@expensivepizza) November 14, 2018
Sorry boomers, being an alumni isn’t a personality trait— Nickmin (@nickmin1123) August 8, 2019
Baby Boomers think that not having a debit card and paying with checks is a personality trait— lulu (@lulu052997) December 26, 2019
why do boomers on Facebook think that not ever downloading TikTok is a personality trait— carter 🍂🌲🍁 (@HargroveCarter) July 22, 2020
why do boomers think excessive use of genuine exclamation points is a personality trait— zoloft stan acc | AWS (@notallsharks) August 10, 2020
Boomers really made hating their spouse an entire personality trait and genre of comedy and got away with it— Will (@WillemDaFro) January 13, 2022