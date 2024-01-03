Browse links
At least she's *trying* to be relatable with that unmade bed.
This is an actual NYC apartment listing I just saw. Yes, that’s the whole place. pic.twitter.com/vYVuav44hp— onagapnotsew (@westonpagano) October 5, 2021
Stumbled upon a gem of an NYC apartment listing tonight pic.twitter.com/x3cCZnmXmb— Jonah Rappaport (@j_rappaport) July 1, 2020
When the NYC apartment listing says outdoor space included: pic.twitter.com/nknWDBd7Jy— Andrew 🐀 (@ajcannizzaro) May 28, 2022
NYC apartment hunting... do you turn the shower on with those knobs next to the diagonal toilet..?? pic.twitter.com/1mGAtM7VLa— michael shillingburg (@shillingburger) May 21, 2016
Every day I think of Hilary Clinton's reaction to an average apartment kitchen pic.twitter.com/TiPtwOk6LW— lesbians love cool jess? (@hoeingforsoup) September 26, 2022