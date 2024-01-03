Skip To Content
    Just About Everyone Who Lives In New York Will Be Incredibly Jealous Of Blake Lively's NYC Apartment Bedroom

    At least she's *trying* to be relatable with that unmade bed.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The NYC real estate market is one of the best in the country!

    Twitter: @westonpagano

    We're talking gorgeous kitchens.

    Twitter: @j_rappaport

    Lovely backyard spaces.

    Twitter: @ajcannizzaro

    And unforgettable bathrooms.

    Twitter: @shillingburger

    It's just like the TV show Friends.

    Screenshot from &quot;Friends&quot;
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    I'm obviously kidding, it's bleak as hell. I think this picture of Hillary Clinton entering someone's NYC apartment perfectly captures what it's like to live there.

    Twitter: @hoeingforsoup

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live a bit differently because they are very, very rich.

    closeup of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively taking a stroll arm-in-arm
    Ignat / GC Images / Getty Images

    Blake shared a rare picture inside their NYC apartment, and let me tell you, it must be nice!

    Closeup of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds holding hands as they walk down the sidewalk
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Here's what their bedroom looks like:

    As you can see from the caption, Blake is the one who styled the bedroom herself.

    Screenshot of Blake Lively&#x27;s Instagram caption
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    Let's break this down.

    That wood is probably reclaimed from an 1820s shipwreck.

    Closeup of Blake Lively in her bedroom
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    That marble bathtub is probably from ancient Greece.

    Closeup of Blake&#x27;s bathroom
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    And she has a hallway! A hallway in NYC!! The luxury of it all!

    Closeup of Blake&#x27;s hallway
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    The only thing I can relate to is that unmade bed.

    Closeup of Blake&#x27;s bed
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    Either way, she better drop the house tour soon.

    &quot;I&#x27;m dying to see a house tour&quot;
    @blakelively/ instagram.com

    Bye!