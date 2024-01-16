Skip To Content
    23 Pictures That Perfectly Capture How Absurd The Snow Was In Buffalo For The Bills Game Yesterday

    The stadium was like one big snow fort.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People in Buffalo are used to A LOT of snow.

    Global Toronto/ Twitter: @AhmarSKhan

    Remember last year when they got nearly six feet?

    Twitter: @salerno101

    Well, it's been snowing a lot there lately, and the pictures from yesterday's Bills game are pretty wild.

    Twitter: @rayfitt1

    1. Leading up to the game, there were whiteout conditions.

    Twitter: @HardFactorNews

    2. As this person said, "We got rocked."

    Twitter: @AndyYoungTV

    3. Still, there was a game to be played.

    Twitter: @MSchwartzTV

    4. 200 people showed up at midnight to help shovel the stadium.

    Twitter: @Hope_Winter

    5. The stadium hired anyone willing to shovel the snow for $20 an hour.

    Twitter: @FOS

    6. They formed assembly lines of snow removal.

    Twitter: @tribjoerutter

    7. And fans carried giant clumps of snow from their seats.

    Twitter: @EmilyGiangreco

    8. It seemed like they had fun with it.

    Twitter: @d_drewski

    9. They used their hands, cardboard, whatever they could find.

    Twitter: @RandyKaus

    10. It was quite a task.

    Twitter: @weather_buffalo

    11. I personally like this guy who used a shovel from the dollar store.

    Twitter: @rayfitt1

    12. There were no assigned seats for the game.

    Twitter: @TheChiefWildcat

    13. "Just find a place to sit, and it is yours."

    Twitter: @NFL_DovKleiman

    14. It looked like one big snow fort.

    Twitter: @joshwypij

    15. And these guys were "straight up CHILLIN...literally."

    Twitter: @EmilyGiangreco

    16. The field eventually made an appearance.

    Twitter: @EmilyGiangreco

    17. Somehow the turf was cleared by kickoff.

    Twitter: @BuffaloFAMbase

    18. And the people of Buffalo did what they always do: Dealt with it.

    Twitter: @MikeDeFabo

    19. That's when things got even more interesting.

    Twitter: @JrobertsTV_

    20. When any touchdowns happened there were "snowball celebrations."

    Twitter: @BuffaloBossBabe

    21. It looked like snow fireworks.

    Twitter: @BoMarchionte

    22. Ultimately, the Bills won.

    Twitter: @BuffaloBills

    23. And hopefully, these men made it out alive.

    Twitter: @marKUSguetta