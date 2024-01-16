23 Pictures That Perfectly Capture How Absurd The Snow Was In Buffalo For The Bills Game Yesterday
The stadium was like one big snow fort.
People in Buffalo are used to A LOT of snow.
I don't think I can ever complain about doing a winter story again because of @AnthonyFarnell and cameraman Chris Dunseith. Anthony is at least 6'4. pic.twitter.com/5Rq3VcIoIY— Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) November 19, 2022
Remember last year when they got nearly six feet?
Right down the road from the stadium & still projected 36 more inches in the next 24 hours. Maybe it wise to push the game ?— Miike (@salerno101) November 18, 2022
#GoBills #BillsMafia #Snowmageddon #BuffaloStorm2022 #beon2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dmTRtAVhNd
Well, it's been snowing a lot there lately, and the pictures from yesterday's Bills game are pretty wild.
Fans are clearing their own seats with cardboard. pic.twitter.com/53KVBFdEII— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 15, 2024
1. Leading up to the game, there were whiteout conditions.
Current conditions at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo are CRAZY!— HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/oLMCbyx3h1
2. As this person said, "We got rocked."
I live about four miles from Highmark Stadium. This is AFTER clearing my driveway and truck last night until 10:30. We got rocked. pic.twitter.com/5AIATwH9cu— Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) January 15, 2024
3. Still, there was a game to be played.
Just another day of Buffalo being soft pic.twitter.com/vfsu4WCA8O— Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) January 14, 2024
4. 200 people showed up at midnight to help shovel the stadium.
This morning, crews are cleaning up the snow at Highmark Stadium by the truck loads.— Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) January 15, 2024
One fan tells me around 200 people showed up at midnight to help shovel.
The clock is ticking for clean up efforts, as that 4:30 kick off is just hours away. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/hVCYRFlH3J
5. The stadium hired anyone willing to shovel the snow for $20 an hour.
Nearly 200 Buffalo residents have been working in shifts since midnight to shovel snow out of Highmark Stadium 🌨️— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 15, 2024
pic.twitter.com/29l5WN2ydT
6. They formed assembly lines of snow removal.
With more people in the stadium, it has become an assembly line of sorts removing the snow. pic.twitter.com/54FH4ude8j— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 15, 2024
7. And fans carried giant clumps of snow from their seats.
Fans are CARRYING giant clumps of snow from their seats. pic.twitter.com/mjc16EXzkS— Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 15, 2024
8. It seemed like they had fun with it.
We’re just built different! @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @DDawkins66 you already ssshhhnnnnooooowwww!!! pic.twitter.com/zLRF9DiFhA— david andrzejewski (@d_drewski) January 14, 2024
9. They used their hands, cardboard, whatever they could find.
They removed all the snow on the field at #HighmarkStadium, but not the seats! @weather_buffalo #NFLPlayoffs #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/WoUUn63XFE— Rändy Käus (@RandyKaus) January 15, 2024
10. It was quite a task.
I think I wore too many layers lol pic.twitter.com/8IwjdozdUp— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) January 15, 2024
11. I personally like this guy who used a shovel from the dollar store.
There are maybe five shovelers on the entire stadium now. There is no way the seats will be cleared on time for kickoff. Unless they lay on top of the snow. And check out the shovel this guy has. From the toy section at the Dollar Store pic.twitter.com/kegXDfgdom— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 15, 2024
12. There were no assigned seats for the game.
Just announced by the NFL and the Buffalo Bills: There are no assigned seats today at Highmark Stadium. Just find a place to stand and it is yours. pic.twitter.com/11sSaOaE0m— Dave Cartwright (@TheChiefWildcat) January 15, 2024
13. "Just find a place to sit, and it is yours."
14. It looked like one big snow fort.
Here’s the current conditions at the Buffalo Bills / Pittsburgh Steelers game at highmark stadium in orchard park NY. So much snow in the seats.— Joshua Wypij (@joshwypij) January 16, 2024
#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5vwT3RkVJB
15. And these guys were "straight up CHILLIN...literally."
Man is straight up CHILLIN…literally. pic.twitter.com/vKdxAjmzAs— Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 15, 2024
16. The field eventually made an appearance.
Here’s the current situation inside Highmark Stadium.— Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 15, 2024
WE SEE THE FIELD! pic.twitter.com/uo1v7pahci
17. Somehow the turf was cleared by kickoff.
The fact that the turf is completely cleared is actually insane https://t.co/1Dk6pCZcJA— The #BillsMafia (@BuffaloFAMbase) January 15, 2024
18. And the people of Buffalo did what they always do: Dealt with it.
Guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/SulWwYpk6X— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 15, 2024
19. That's when things got even more interesting.
How do you celebrate a #Bills TD with a bunch of snow on the Highmark Stadium seats?— Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 15, 2024
🫴 ❄️ #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/EYKIZGpK9U
20. When any touchdowns happened there were "snowball celebrations."
Snowball celebrations #gobills pic.twitter.com/FYnABjdA8Q— Chelsea✌🏻 (@BuffaloBossBabe) January 15, 2024
21. It looked like snow fireworks.
Snow fireworks at #HighmarkStadium Bills take 7-0 lead pic.twitter.com/hHAgjpXQF9— Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) January 15, 2024
22. Ultimately, the Bills won.
A true Bills Mafia celebration. #EasyToCelebrate | @budlight pic.twitter.com/MljjyGhB1j— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
23. And hopefully, these men made it out alive.
GO BILLS pic.twitter.com/EpHXy5MM1C— Mark (@marKUSguetta) January 15, 2024