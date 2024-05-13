  • Viral badge

Gen Z Has Officially Canceled Ankle Socks: "They're For Old People"

The way I went to the gym and noticed this theory is 100% accurate.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Gen Z is at it again.

Group of seven diverse young adults standing with arms crossed, expressing seriousness
Dmp / Getty Images

First, they came for skinny jeans.

Says the millennial, “you’ll have to pry my skinny jeans from my cold, dead gams” pic.twitter.com/IHqrsOaszA

— Erica Fretwell (@upstaterica) March 19, 2021
Twitter: @upstaterica

Then they came for side parts.

Woman smiling outdoors wearing hoop earrings and a knit top
Rivka Bauman / Getty Images

Now it's about socks.

Eight no-show socks in various shades displayed with and without packaging
Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

A TikTok that says you can tell someone from Gen Z apart from a millennial based on the socks they are wearing at the gym is going viral.

Person exercising on a treadmill, focusing on their legs and sneakers
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Gen Z wears crew socks, and millennials/everyone else wears ankle socks.

someone said they can tell millennials apart from gen z at the gym bc gen z wears crew socks and millennials wear ankle socks lmao

— MARLEY (@GirlNamedMarley) May 10, 2024
Twitter: @GirlNamedMarley

Yes, they're coming for ankle socks!

Person standing in no-show socks against a white backdrop
Demkat / Getty Images

People on TikTok are asking "Am I uncool?" for their choice in  socks.

@lili.debois

Like, this person bregrudingly retired their ankle socks.

@yumihinnenk/ tiktok.com

Other people disagree with the ankle sock hate.

the biggest problem with Gen Z is that they made ankle socks unacceptable

— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @timjhogan

"Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks!" this millennial screamed.

Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks! Go to hellllllll lol

— ravii dangerous 🦄💖 (@itsraviij) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @itsraviij

Not all millennials are doom and gloom about this new sock development.

retiring the ankle socks to keep up with gen z

— 𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖊 (@lipessauro) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @lipessauro

"I think one thing I am willing to take from Gen Z is to ditch ankle socks and wear crew socks instead," one person said.

I think one thing I am willing to take from Gen Z is to ditch ankle socks and wear half crew socks instead.

— Marco (@SumtingN) May 11, 2024
Twitter: @SumtingN

Another person said they always thought ankle socks were ugly: "I always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet."

good thing I've always thought ankle socks were ugly and always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet

— Cheyenne 💖 (@iLove_CC) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @iLove_CC

In all seriousness, next time you're at the gym, you'll notice that basically, only people over 30 wear ankle socks.

I got one crew sock on and one ankle sock on. I’m cool on one side and a millennial loser on the other. pic.twitter.com/V9mdPiVbIX

— Nick (@NickAndrade) April 28, 2024
Twitter: @NickAndrade

As this person said, they're a millennial giveaway.

ankle socks are now a millennial giveaway

— Harshal (@Alfonso73635) May 12, 2024
Twitter: @Alfonso73635

Bye <3

Paramount Pictures