Gen Z Has Officially Canceled Ankle Socks: "They're For Old People"

The way I went to the gym and noticed this theory is 100% accurate.
Says the millennial, “you’ll have to pry my skinny jeans from my cold, dead gams” pic.twitter.com/IHqrsOaszA— Erica Fretwell (@upstaterica) March 19, 2021
someone said they can tell millennials apart from gen z at the gym bc gen z wears crew socks and millennials wear ankle socks lmao— MARLEY (@GirlNamedMarley) May 10, 2024
@yumihinnenkamp
RIP I’ll miss you #genz #socks♬ original sound - JEN
the biggest problem with Gen Z is that they made ankle socks unacceptable— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 9, 2024
Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks! Go to hellllllll lol— ravii dangerous 🦄💖 (@itsraviij) May 3, 2024
retiring the ankle socks to keep up with gen z— 𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖊 (@lipessauro) May 11, 2024
I think one thing I am willing to take from Gen Z is to ditch ankle socks and wear half crew socks instead.— Marco (@SumtingN) May 11, 2024
good thing I've always thought ankle socks were ugly and always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet— Cheyenne 💖 (@iLove_CC) May 9, 2024
I got one crew sock on and one ankle sock on. I’m cool on one side and a millennial loser on the other. pic.twitter.com/V9mdPiVbIX— Nick (@NickAndrade) April 28, 2024
ankle socks are now a millennial giveaway— Harshal (@Alfonso73635) May 12, 2024