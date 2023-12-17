Americans Started The "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And These Pictures Pretty Much Rocked Europeans' Worlds This Year
All zambonis should be Peep zambonis.
One of my favorite memes of 2023 was the "European mind can't comprehend" meme, which is basically Americans pointing out things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans. Because this stuff is always funny, here are the highlights from 2023:
1.
the european mind can’t comprehend drinking donut holes https://t.co/ixG4SXFpm1— Bucee the Vampire Slayer, SME (@buceethevamp) September 13, 2023
2.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/XUm4fJNCGj— Wheelwright (@wheelwrightphx) October 3, 2023
3.
The European Mind can't comprehend the Peepboni pic.twitter.com/J5PyYvMAhG— 🎄 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕪 🎄 (@TheAngyEagle) December 7, 2023
4.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023
5.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vcz5a4THyG— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) September 15, 2023
6.
The European mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/8A7uGigIXg— Jackson Law (@JLaw1995) September 18, 2023
7.
the European mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/DjeF66wJ7U— seira (@missallsunsei) December 1, 2023
8.
the European mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/GnH5zVWCEs— Marmot (@MarmotRespecter) November 30, 2023
9.
The European mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ltPiI9Fo57— Josh (@DeadInformation) August 31, 2023
10.
The european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/J3mNfemCtv— Nick (@_nuckf) September 8, 2023
11.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/BMmRrRak1H— ms.information (@thumbsupcharli) September 9, 2023
12.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rlzLau6DH3— not paying (@Welptheresthat) September 17, 2023
13.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/2xlYlCpyCU— devon (@earth2devon) September 15, 2023
14.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/4bVK2uc8Yo— Frontier City (@FromtierCity) September 13, 2023
15.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Y67a5vuOEs— Adam Piron (@adam_piron) September 12, 2023
16.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/0lMXwFOCoK— Lukey (@amusedluke) September 12, 2023
17.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/78HTPiSqWv— ari (@paddypubs) September 12, 2023
18.
the european mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/YplgCsI9Pk— stas (@stasreads333) September 11, 2023
19.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/n7nr9X20zC— Cis Benoit (@Ibangmybros) September 11, 2023
20.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/5KZwx3lwyb— the marisatomay farm upstate (@jailedamanda) October 20, 2023
21.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TjgsZbQtXL— Reke (@rickydelhoyo) September 13, 2023
22.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/MkRTUu0gFS— francis wolf (@francisxwolf) September 11, 2023
23.
the european mind can’t comprehend 30oz habanero infused gas station red bulls pic.twitter.com/kT4NscnSxT— kara ✿ (@karakittel) December 12, 2023
24.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Wh709TWhrn— RealEstateDoc (@realestateMDguy) September 8, 2023
25.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vSyfsh45aU— gina erle (@ginasuewhirl) September 10, 2023
26.
The European mind can’t comprehend American colors https://t.co/6C233jaAm1— b (@brendo_wright) September 8, 2023
27.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/1u99bioo1a— violet (@swipnip420) September 11, 2023
28.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Tzy6llMviC— mage (@magebrah) October 7, 2023