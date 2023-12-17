Skip To Content
Americans Started The "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And These Pictures Pretty Much Rocked Europeans' Worlds This Year

All zambonis should be Peep zambonis.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

One of my favorite memes of 2023 was the "European mind can't comprehend" meme, which is basically Americans pointing out things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans. Because this stuff is always funny, here are the highlights from 2023:

1.

Twitter: @buceethevamp

2.

Twitter: @wheelwrightphx

3.

Invision for PEEPS®/ Twitter: @TheAngyEagle

4.

Twitter: @coldhealing

5.

Twitter: @mldiffley

6.

Twitter: @JLaw1995

7.

Twitter: @missallsunsei

8.

Twitter: @MarmotRespecter

9.

Twitter: @DeadInformation

10.

Twitter: @_nuckf

11.

Twitter: @thumbsupcharli

12.

Twitter: @Welptheresthat

13.

Twitter: @earth2devon

14.

Twitter: @FromtierCity

15.

Twitter: @adam_piron

16.

Twitter: @amusedluke

17.

Twitter: @paddypubs

18.

Twitter: @stasreads333

19.

Twitter: @Ibangmybros

20.

Twitter: @jailedamanda

21.

Twitter: @rickydelhoyo

22.

Twitter: @francisxwolf

23.

Twitter: @karakittel

24.

Twitter: @realestateMDguy

25.

Twitter: @ginasuewhirl

26.

Twitter: @brendo_wright

27.

Twitter: @swipnip420

28.

Twitter: @magebrah