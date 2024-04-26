Americans Are Proving Europeans Wrong Who Say They Have "No Culture" By Sharing Pictures Of "American Culture"
I, for one, claim dirt and worm pudding cups as American culture.
It feels like Americans are always feuding with Europeans about their "culture."
Yes, we have one. Yes, it's a real thing. American culture is... unique!!!
Here are pictures that prove it...
1.
"americans have no culture" um explain this then 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lCEKag7eeN— Ruby 🐉 (@kaworuevian) March 24, 2021
2.
Ok Europeans, if America has no culture then explain this??? pic.twitter.com/YW5nT1diTs— thismachinekillsmusic (@thismachinekil2) July 30, 2022
3.
“america has no culture” okay so explain this . pic.twitter.com/sVi79DvNVc— ✨𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤🥹 is the age of ✨𝕞𝕦𝕕💖 (@greenstain58) October 6, 2023
4.
“America has no culture”— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 29, 2023
Explain this pic.twitter.com/CsB7pcladr
5.
Europeans: America has no culture!!!— globohomo 👽 (@westernproglib) August 10, 2023
America: pic.twitter.com/ifc6RxrRiw
6.
I can't believe people claim that America has no culture pic.twitter.com/UIB955m2TY— 🫡 Minoru-kun🫶 (@Minoru79) February 22, 2024
7.
If someone ever tells you America has no culture of its own, show them this. pic.twitter.com/lFOGFjy2Mf— Andy 🐀 (@andygraaay) October 1, 2023
8.
People who say America has no culture…What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/8e1PJOAZQh— Taylor Leddin-McMaster (@taylorleddin) July 1, 2023
9.
“America has no culture”— Sly (@Sly6uy) July 15, 2023
Look who the real goobers are pic.twitter.com/IKlVuhf3Rx
10.
Oh “america has no culture” ??— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) November 6, 2022
then explain this pic.twitter.com/aeAPx9XsyU
11.
You: America has no culture.— Stage Banter Guy Fieri (@TweeterReprise) August 8, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/6QI4AqVDzx
12.
And to think people say America has no culture pic.twitter.com/U9NOnUQoCE— 2024 Disliker (@WindingDot) November 24, 2023
13.
No one: "America has no Culture"— SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) December 13, 2023
America: pic.twitter.com/LOJbsypsZH
14.
“America has no culture.” pic.twitter.com/EyiYsqvQz3— tamer abouras (@tamer_abouras) January 13, 2024
15.
“America has no culture” wtf do you call this then? pic.twitter.com/BxC1T5FftP— Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) October 1, 2022
16.
And they say America has no culture 😍 https://t.co/fNBQ6AYr04— Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) March 5, 2022
17.
America has no culture???? Explain this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pb93Da5zB7— Shey (@666larrie) March 4, 2023
18.
If America has no culture then what's this? pic.twitter.com/vHe29ykUVQ— aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) February 6, 2022
19.
“America has no culture”— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 30, 2023
Explain this pic.twitter.com/nv9EmYSdN1
20.
"america has no culture" oh yeah?? whats this then 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yztdPgHPQa— mars 🐛 (@marzeats) September 24, 2022
21.
"America has no culture" pic.twitter.com/mUs7dzK16g— Acheronix (@acheronix) February 8, 2024
22.
They say america has no culture. Riiiiight pic.twitter.com/m2vEOYfgGO— DC Sports Messiah (@troychewning) March 4, 2024
23.
“america has no culture” pic.twitter.com/C32bNjOF6X— ✨ 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎 ✨ (@Lindseylick) March 29, 2024
24.
Who says America has no culture? pic.twitter.com/dQRhum3R7x— F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) January 7, 2023
25.
If America has no culture then explain this pic.twitter.com/ptyuHPJScR— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) February 11, 2024
26.
Never let anyone say the United States has no culture https://t.co/RaQam7nWK0— Stephalococcus ColdCheddar (@SoundTheLetters) February 12, 2023
27.
"america has no culture" explain this https://t.co/hY9MU69T27— Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 13, 2024
28.
If America has no culture then explain THIS pic.twitter.com/j8ykFg7Xm2— Jess got h*cked ☹️ (@secondaryjess) March 18, 2024
29.
Americans have no culture?— Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 24, 2021
Explain this https://t.co/zyGoE5VbxY