    Americans Are Proving Europeans Wrong Who Say They Have "No Culture" By Sharing Pictures Of "American Culture"

    I, for one, claim dirt and worm pudding cups as American culture.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It feels like Americans are always feuding with Europeans about their "culture."

    Elderly woman smiling, holding an American flag indoors, sitting on a beige couch with houseplants in the background
    Jovanmandic / Getty Images

    Yes, we have one. Yes, it's a real thing. American culture is... unique!!!

    Woman standing next to a voting booth with an American flag design, about to cast a vote
    Marcio Binow Da Silva / Getty Images

    Here are pictures that prove it...

    1.

    "americans have no culture" um explain this then 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lCEKag7eeN

    — Ruby 🐉 (@kaworuevian) March 24, 2021
    2.

    Ok Europeans, if America has no culture then explain this??? pic.twitter.com/YW5nT1diTs

    — thismachinekillsmusic (@thismachinekil2) July 30, 2022
    3.

    “america has no culture” okay so explain this . pic.twitter.com/sVi79DvNVc

    — ✨𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤🥹 is the age of ✨𝕞𝕦𝕕💖 (@greenstain58) October 6, 2023
    4.

    “America has no culture”

    Explain this pic.twitter.com/CsB7pcladr

    — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 29, 2023
    5.

    Europeans: America has no culture!!!

    America: pic.twitter.com/ifc6RxrRiw

    — globohomo 👽 (@westernproglib) August 10, 2023
    6.

    I can't believe people claim that America has no culture pic.twitter.com/UIB955m2TY

    — 🫡 Minoru-kun🫶 (@Minoru79) February 22, 2024
    7.

    If someone ever tells you America has no culture of its own, show them this. pic.twitter.com/lFOGFjy2Mf

    — Andy 🐀 (@andygraaay) October 1, 2023
    8.

    People who say America has no culture…What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/8e1PJOAZQh

    — Taylor Leddin-McMaster (@taylorleddin) July 1, 2023
    9.

    “America has no culture”
    Look who the real goobers are pic.twitter.com/IKlVuhf3Rx

    — Sly (@Sly6uy) July 15, 2023
    10.

    Oh “america has no culture” ??

    then explain this pic.twitter.com/aeAPx9XsyU

    — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) November 6, 2022
    11.

    You: America has no culture.
    Me: pic.twitter.com/6QI4AqVDzx

    — Stage Banter Guy Fieri (@TweeterReprise) August 8, 2023
    12.

    And to think people say America has no culture pic.twitter.com/U9NOnUQoCE

    — 2024 Disliker (@WindingDot) November 24, 2023
    13.

    No one: "America has no Culture"

    America: pic.twitter.com/LOJbsypsZH

    — SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) December 13, 2023
    14.

    “America has no culture.” pic.twitter.com/EyiYsqvQz3

    — tamer abouras (@tamer_abouras) January 13, 2024
    15.

    “America has no culture” wtf do you call this then? pic.twitter.com/BxC1T5FftP

    — Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) October 1, 2022
    16.

    And they say America has no culture 😍 https://t.co/fNBQ6AYr04

    — Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) March 5, 2022
    17.

    America has no culture???? Explain this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pb93Da5zB7

    — Shey (@666larrie) March 4, 2023
    18.

    If America has no culture then what's this? pic.twitter.com/vHe29ykUVQ

    — aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) February 6, 2022
    19.

    “America has no culture”

    Explain this pic.twitter.com/nv9EmYSdN1

    — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 30, 2023
    20.

    "america has no culture" oh yeah?? whats this then 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yztdPgHPQa

    — mars 🐛 (@marzeats) September 24, 2022
    21.

    "America has no culture" pic.twitter.com/mUs7dzK16g

    — Acheronix (@acheronix) February 8, 2024
    22.

    They say america has no culture. Riiiiight pic.twitter.com/m2vEOYfgGO

    — DC Sports Messiah (@troychewning) March 4, 2024
    23.

    “america has no culture” pic.twitter.com/C32bNjOF6X

    — ✨ 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎 ✨ (@Lindseylick) March 29, 2024
    24.

    Who says America has no culture? pic.twitter.com/dQRhum3R7x

    — F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) January 7, 2023
    25.

    If America has no culture then explain this pic.twitter.com/ptyuHPJScR

    — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) February 11, 2024
    26.

    Never let anyone say the United States has no culture https://t.co/RaQam7nWK0

    — Stephalococcus ColdCheddar (@SoundTheLetters) February 12, 2023
    27.

    "america has no culture" explain this https://t.co/hY9MU69T27

    — Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 13, 2024
    28.

    If America has no culture then explain THIS pic.twitter.com/j8ykFg7Xm2

    — Jess got h*cked ☹️ (@secondaryjess) March 18, 2024
    29.

    Americans have no culture?
    Explain this https://t.co/zyGoE5VbxY

    — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 24, 2021
