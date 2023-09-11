Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Let's talk about that bottle shape, though.
Nothing scares me more than the shade of orange in american fanta pic.twitter.com/K519jO1WPv— Artschool Dropout (@sarcasticscrib) September 7, 2023
if your ORANGE fanta is yellow idk what to tell you https://t.co/3DYHMQMEHE— dalayna ✰ (@quackholic) September 8, 2023
WHY DOES THAT LOOK LIKE ORANGE JUICE https://t.co/WCQ8OxetOn— kailey 💾 (@spacedsensation) September 11, 2023
it literally looks like sunnyd its so strange https://t.co/1e0jZFFopy— r0nnie (@tremereclan) September 11, 2023
One on the left is the correct color for orange sodas, one on the right is the correct color for orange juices. https://t.co/uIVOhVYinQ— Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) September 11, 2023
sorry but isn’t it more refreshing to see it look like oj than like battery acid? https://t.co/tuvQ02QQZZ— idil (@teothian) September 11, 2023
european version is way better💖 https://t.co/PGjugPKxao— ryan⸆⸉ (@thatoneswiftie4) September 11, 2023
does this scare you? https://t.co/rzYLqVHbov pic.twitter.com/XdgxWhN2m1— Morgan (@shiningcha0s) September 9, 2023
"why is it that colour" why does the eu bottle look like its broken its back https://t.co/e75ZvIooTQ— crow / june ❄️ (@mikualberich) September 10, 2023
idc about the color tf is going on with the european bottle?????💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/NTHmS98uJL— R0PH3 (@PL4GU3D0CT0RR_) September 8, 2023
why does the british fanta have a slutty waist https://t.co/x4rhsoXnpy— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) September 9, 2023
can brits and americans just kiss already man. forbidden lovers trope https://t.co/8k7ixQw8Zo— ⭒ ~ mina / marceline ! (@himejoshix) September 9, 2023