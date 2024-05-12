Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
The chewing pill things is really weird because nobody actually does that.
Do Americans really say "like" every 10 seconds, or is it a reality TV show thing ?— C.C 🇻🇨🇹🇹 (@DaGirlShellyann) September 25, 2023
do Americans really have school dances or is that made up for tv— Jenny (@barfieldgussy) April 16, 2024
do Americans really drink a glass of milk with their dinner? Or is that just something made up for the movies?— lucas (@LucasOakeley) December 6, 2023
do americans actually go in the yellow bus in movies to school— tori ♡︎ (@twiliocarina) December 12, 2023
do americans really sleep with just underwear on or is that just a thing in movies 😭— aj | atz cb 5/31 🏴☠️ (@saranghaeteez) January 21, 2024
Just a question? Do Americans have Frat houses or is it just in the movies?— Julia Rigby (@juliapye) January 22, 2024
Why do Americans always eat peanut butter and jam sandwiches in films?— Thomas Gray (@uxthom) March 19, 2024
do americans actually have garbage disposals in their sinks or is it something movies made up because i refuse to believe they are real— rhea (@rheastwt) September 4, 2023
Do Americans actually have tiny TVs in their kitchens or was that just a thing in movies??— Em (they/them) 💜💙 (@emh9817) September 24, 2023
Do Americans really take themed photos for Christmas cards to send to loved ones like in the movies cause that's such a cute thing to me actually— ✨Jinx 🦋🪶 (@jinxyble) October 8, 2023
do americans actually have a hole in their door for mail and people that throw mail on their driveway like in movies????— daniel (Taylor’s Version) 📁 (@torturedfuture) February 9, 2023
Do Americans really put their newborn babies in that baby museum like they do in the movies? Why?— elle.isss (@ellisLouise_) June 4, 2023
do Americans really use cream in coffe or is it just something they do in the movies like ...?— Royce (@RoyceEmanuelle) November 8, 2023
I ran out of milk and used cream instead and I felt like someone was laughing at me