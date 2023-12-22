Skip To Content
Europeans Started The "American Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And Here Are The Absolute Funniest Pictures They Posted

I pray for the day we no longer have gaps in our bathroom stalls.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

A couple of days ago, we posted the funniest "European mind can't comprehend" memes of 2023.

Twitter: @coldhealing

Because we're an equal opportunity website, we're back with the funniest "American mind can't comprehend" memes of the year.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Here are the best of the best:

1.

Twitter: @mydoctrinesays

2.

Twitter: @fathermcclendon

3.

Twitter: @Chris_arnade

4.

Twitter: @rottenbrunette

5.

Twitter: @vakninliorcom

6.

Twitter: @Max_i_mm

7.

Twitter: @mptv

8.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @____C0N____

9.

Twitter: @Indianajason2

10.

Twitter: @ida_ladd

11.

Twitter: @Squalo781

12.

Twitter: @dalizardgod

13.

Twitter: @hotdoggalore

14.

Twitter: @seanackley

15.

Twitter: @Durkbot

16.

Twitter: @T_BAX

17.

Twitter: @eideticeye

18.

Twitter: @mattnoahg

19.

Twitter: @IanWBoyle

20.

Twitter: @upandtotherigh5

21.

Twitter: @TraderYunt

22.

Twitter: @HeinzUK