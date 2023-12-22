Europeans Started The "American Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And Here Are The Absolute Funniest Pictures They Posted
I pray for the day we no longer have gaps in our bathroom stalls.
A couple of days ago, we posted the funniest "European mind can't comprehend" memes of 2023.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023
Because we're an equal opportunity website, we're back with the funniest "American mind can't comprehend" memes of the year.
Here are the best of the best:
1.
The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/3Ae73X9SXJ— Dean 🏴🇬🇧 (@mydoctrinesays) December 6, 2023
2.
the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ESlF8w8onM— douglas jones 🇵🇸🔻 (@fathermcclendon) November 8, 2023
3.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/XYAFdRsNGB— Chris Arnade 🐢🐱🚌 (@Chris_arnade) October 12, 2023
4.
the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZxXB2wx28R— merle (@rottenbrunette) September 18, 2023
5.
The American mind can’t comprehend that.— Lior Vaknin (@vakninliorcom) December 1, 2023
This entire cart - €69.12 ($75) pic.twitter.com/sd4X8r2X6l
6.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/NCRtMR9ZBO— Max (@Max_i_mm) September 9, 2023
7.
The american mind can‘t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/fKKzedlRMb— Max Penk (@mptv) September 9, 2023
8.
9.
The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/tw7z6U20NC— Indy (@Indianajason2) September 9, 2023
10.
The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/1gUC3l53Ah pic.twitter.com/occFXuzrJP— Ida Ladd 🇬🇧 (@ida_ladd) September 19, 2023
11.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/owtvhfmwwi pic.twitter.com/LlvLUomjLD— Squalo (@Squalo781) September 5, 2023
12.
the american mind can't comprehend that pic.twitter.com/hnHi0lzV6S— everybody B on my D (@dalizardgod) October 11, 2023
13.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/evDV5EBCqn— ✰M✰ (@hotdoggalore) September 11, 2023
14.
The American mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/WweWsSWddH— SJ (@seanackley) September 20, 2023
15.
The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/XwjQQ8OtUJ pic.twitter.com/kQL67laTjg— Joanna (@Durkbot) September 6, 2023
16.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/GyYX5QEDYO— Tråvīšßäxtęr (@T_BAX) November 12, 2023
17.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/vicegbDdzl— Eidetic Eye (@eideticeye) November 22, 2023
18.
The American mind can’t comprehend this being $3.50 pic.twitter.com/yc4t3VKO0A— uhhhh is this thing on? (@mattnoahg) November 28, 2023
19.
The American mind can’t comprehend. pic.twitter.com/0S302aVRj3— Ian Boyle (@IanWBoyle) November 29, 2023
20.
The American mind can’t comprehend this— upandtotheright⚖️🚽 (@upandtotherigh5) November 29, 2023
It does not go pusssshhhhht pic.twitter.com/yYyXWlHnYl
21.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Znx708fHc6— Yunt (@TraderYunt) September 14, 2023
22.
the American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/LzkXg3xuA2 pic.twitter.com/aEsw9e4mZA— Heinz (@HeinzUK) September 8, 2023