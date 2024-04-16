Non-Americans Are Absolutely Certain Americans Have NO IDEA What Is Happening In These Pictures

I truly can't comprehend a world where RadioShack still exists, but apparently, it does!

by Matt Stopera

Welcome back to another post about things non-Americans say Americans pretty much can't understand!

Group of diverse professionals smiling, taking a selfie together outdoors
I scoured X to find some of the best ones, and here they are:

1.

The American mind can't comprehend this.

It's 2024 and I just purchased something from RadioShack. pic.twitter.com/di7SNMERHU

— Alex Costanzagram (@atc6955) January 28, 2024
2.

The American Mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/pXvlhf4YcK

— captain (@re00ser) March 15, 2024
Twitter: @re00ser

3.

4.

The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/SO0M6RzLo9

— Reagan (@Reagans_ratings) December 31, 2023
5.

the american mind can't comprehend km/h https://t.co/mDCzWesAee pic.twitter.com/6aaStvZa1o

— ashley (@becoming_fish) April 7, 2024
6.

The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/HSQ0acseBW

— Gabriel·le ac'hael·ez 🇵🇸 (@History_Mak3r) April 7, 2024
7.

The American mind can’t comprehend walking from public transport to a stadium. #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BpzSDTOdLI

— Nirgal451 Maester of Public Health 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@Nirgal451) February 25, 2024
8.

9.

The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/Md3hsGUJUg

— James Finn (@rjamesfinn) December 31, 2023
10.

Taking my parents around Basque country. Two pintxos, two txakolis, and a mosto - 13€. Unbeatable.

The American mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/EEE6Kze6yr

— Victor Trac (@victortrac) March 14, 2024
11.

The American mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/QF9keOlmOw

— marcel - so back / ngmi (same thing) (@mrclbschff) January 10, 2024
12.

13.

This crucifix made of stone is probably at least 700 years old. The American mind can't comprehend. pic.twitter.com/sEMFtjGUbE

— 𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐙 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂 ✞ 🇻🇦🇩🇪 (@GenZ_Catholic) January 20, 2024
14.

american mind can’t comprehend this concept pic.twitter.com/Kr90TdJzaR

— pogos 🥀🗡️⚫️⛓️ (@pogos_kpn) December 17, 2023
15.

The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/9WizuUHjDu

— 🌲Wool Wearer ☦️ (@Kiefer_Wool) February 1, 2024
16.

the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/CHpS6RKATA

— manu (@bwboi1) February 4, 2024
17.

The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/LKAkHYrxxP

— Drew Pavlou is an Antisemite ☭ 🔻 (@Woke_Tankie) February 16, 2024
18.

The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/llVtxkcWc7

— Richard Kovacs (@rchardkovacs) February 25, 2024
19.

the american mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/pZAHPCj6I4

— sarah 🎀 (@sarahlovesthat) March 3, 2024
20.

The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Z6Y7qmFaQd

— bbyfaceRAMBO (@bbyfaceRAMBO) March 14, 2024
21.

22.

The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rXEKOVg9Uv

— isabel (@wisepissmage) March 20, 2024
23.

The real “American mind can’t comprehend” is the French having a smoking room after passport control but before baggage reclaim pic.twitter.com/OQW7mF37wl

— Sha Sha (@humphriezz) March 23, 2024
24.

The American mind can’t comprehend this amount of luggage rack space. pic.twitter.com/H8WpL1AVaP

— Carlos Pero ᯅ (@CarlosPero) March 28, 2024
25.

the american mind can’t comprehend what time this exit/entrance closes pic.twitter.com/mjVtDg8as6

— Jake Jung （ジェイク・ヤング） (@jake_j_jung) March 29, 2024
26.

The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/VgoNhW1iU3

— Ha Seong Kim stan, Mike (@ThBoneOfMySword) March 29, 2024
27.

The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/WB5ijDdupL

— Carioceco (@carioceco) March 31, 2024
28.

This American mind can't comprehend having beans with breakfast https://t.co/rtR5cwucMq

— RaceSheetsDFS | NASCAR DFS (@RaceSheetsDFS) March 31, 2024
29.

The American mind can't comprehend the McBento https://t.co/0blNMwHTGs

— TheAnimeAvi 春 (@TheAnimeAvi1) April 1, 2024
30.

the american mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Y36Zs2TtcW

— cinnamon 🐇 (@char_bun) April 3, 2024
31.

The American mind can’t comprehend a £3.40 meal deal with a club card https://t.co/5btPRJOXjX

— ZACKMTFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ZXMADARA05) April 6, 2024
