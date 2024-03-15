Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    A Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Is Being Dragged For Posting A Really Foolish Meme With A Double Meaning He Never Knew About

    "This isn't the own you think it is, Alex."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alex Jones is a far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist best known for spewing bullshit and starting the website InfoWars.

    Man speaking passionately into a cluster of microphones at an outdoor event
    Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

    He's going viral for all the wrong reasons after posting a moronic meme.

    Man in black shirt and hat at outdoor protest with signs and people around
    Sergio Flores / Getty Images

    Here's the meme:

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones

    Eating leftist ass? I'm not sure he knows what that means.

    Person at a laptop appears contemplative or focused, resting chin on hand, wearing glasses and a top
    Moyo Studio / Getty Images

    People immediately called out the foolery.

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @TheAmazingRyGuy

    "Dinner and a movie first," this person said.

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @LaikaAlan

    "This isn't the own you think it is," another person said.

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @BEG_two

    Some people didn't believe the meme was real to begin with.

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @ManiacalZ

    And this person said it's basically giving "live, laugh, love."

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @reallouiehuey

    To make things even worse, Alex doubled down on the post and said he was referencing cannibalism.

    Tweet by Alex Jones: &quot;I am taking about the road warrior collapse that has already begun because of the policy&#x27;s of The Great Reset; I am talking about Cannibalism&quot; — &quot;10 days without food and over 80% of people start eating each other&quot;
    @RealAlexJones / X

    That also didn't make much sense.

    Twitter: @thetrueshelby

    Ultimately, this whole thing is ridiculous.

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @NikkiMcR

    Some people just need to log out.

    Alex gesturing while speaking at a podium with multiple microphones from news outlets
    Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

    Bye!

    Twitter: @RealAlexJones / Via Twitter: @danielmcelroy0