    Meet Stumpy: The Tragic Viral Sensation Taking Over The Internet

    *Pours one out for a tree*

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    NPR is reporting that 158 of Washington DC's famous cherry blossom trees will be removed after this year's blooming season.

    Group of people admiring cherry blossoms by a pond, viewed through a frame of blossom branches
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The trees are being removed to rebuild seawalls around the Tidal Basin, which currently floods twice daily.

    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    One such tree has made quite an impression on the people of DC.

    Damaged tree by water with Washington Monument in the background
    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    That tree's name is "Stumpy."

    Cherry blossom tree by water with the Washington Monument in the background
    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    Stumpy has become quite the celeb.

    People watching and photographing a blooming tree, indicating the start of spring
    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    The tree is constantly surrounded by paparazzi.

    Twitter: @Miss_Placed_

    People leave Stumpy flowers.

    Twitter: @tomroussey7news

    They're leaving cards.

    Twitter: @dcpl

    There's even a mascot.

    Person in a tree costume named &quot;Stumpy&quot; standing by cherry blossoms with another individual walking by
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

    Unfortunately, time is running out for the little tree, and people are saying their goodbyes.

    Twitter: @kreadstoomuch

    Last respects are being paid.

    Twitter: @Bdautch

    As this person said, "May Stumpy's memory forever be a blessing."

    Twitter: @WhyBlitz

    Xoxo.

    Twitter: @MauricioNBC4