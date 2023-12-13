Skip To Content
A News Anchor Is Going Viral For Coming Out With Only One Extremely Simple Word

"It's the little things."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Bruck is a news anchor at Spectrum News 1 in Ohio.

She's going viral for coming out on-air in an extremely subtle way.

Here's the clip:

In the exchange, the two anchors are talking about their holiday plans.

Taylor Bruck on the news program
Spectrum 1

Taylor's *big* coming out moment happens when she just says, "The extent of my travel is probably going to Cleveland to visit my girlfriend."

&quot;Cleveland to visit my girlfriend that&#x27;s about it&quot;
Spectrum 1

She captioned the Instagram post: “A seemingly simple yet scary word… I said ‘girlfriend’ on air for the first time today, which some people may say 'ok, who cares?'… But to me it’s a step toward accepting and loving myself fully and being authentic on and off the air. IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS. 🥰🥂🥳"

Taylor told People, "I told myself, ‘Just say it.' When I finally said it out loud, I smiled inside because it was a big moment for me."

Honestly, smart of her. In my personal experience, it is just easier to drop the "my boyfriend/girlfriend" instead of the whole "coming out" kitten caboodle.