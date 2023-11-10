Skip To Content
    A TikTok Went Viral Showing Chipotle's Old Prices, And People Can't Believe How Cheap It Used To Be

    Take me back.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The year was 2009.

    Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images

    Bump-its were an actual thing that actual people wore.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Everyone over the age of 60 was addicted to FarmVille.

    Carles Miro / Getty Images

    And Lady Gaga was scaring the shit out of just about every celebrity.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    2009 was also a stellar year for Chipotle.

    Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images

    It was cheap as hell then!

    Cyrus Mccrimmon / Denver Post via Getty Images

    A post on TikTok about 2009 Chipotle is going viral:

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    As you can see, the prices are significantly cheaper.

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    People couldn't believe the prices were real.

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    Yes, you used to be able to get a burrito for under $6!!

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    Obviously, inflation is real and prices go up, but I totally forgot it used to be *this* cheap.

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    In the comments, some people also mentioned that you could purchase Chipotle at such an affordable price much more recently in certain locations.

    @therealkenye/ tiktok.com

    In another TikTok about 2009 Chipotle, someone pointed out that you used to be able to dress as a burrito on Halloween and get a free burrito.

    Those were the days!!

    Twitter: @heyill

    Lastly, you can't talk about 2009 Chipotle without talking about the taste.

    Twitter: @kaylaaalarae

    It was just better then!

    Twitter: @thanaa_i

    Ultimately, this post serves as a reminder that you once were able to buy Chipotle for less than $6 and that people genuinely considered bump-its to be fashionable accessories.

    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images