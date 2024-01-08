22 People Who Sent Texts To The Wrong Number And Paid For It In The Funniest Way Possible

Most wrong number texts are pretty uneventful.
But every once in a while, a wrong number text takes you ON. A. JOURNEY. So, my friends, here are 22 people who had very memorable wrong number text conversations:
1.
First, this wrong text started out really awkward...
2.
This wrong text ended with one very confused liturgist:
3.
This one is about, uh, cake:
4.
And this wrong number text probably still haunts the person who received it to this day:
5.
This wrong text came from a Power Rangers, er, fan:
6.
This wrong text will amuse fans of The Office:
8.
This wrong text makes it pretty clear a girl is in TROUBLE, LOL:
9.
This wrong text reply isn't doing Gus the Realtor any favors:
10.
And this one isn't doing this lady's husband any favors either:
11.
This wrong text reply could have only come from the king:
12.
This wrong text is hilariously sweet:
13.
And this here is the rare double wrong text:
14.
This wrong text proves men will ALWAYS shoot their shot, I guess:
15.
This wrong text is from a confused soul:
16.
And this wrong text is from a guy who was given a fake number for reasons that become obvious very quickly:
17.
This one from Brandon from ECON is not something you can come back from:
18.
This wrong text is between a couple wholesome dudes:
19.
And this wrong text deserves a place in the "wrong text" hall of fame:
20.
This wrong number text was a "beautiful mistake":
21.
This wrong number text has GOT to be from a grandma:
22.
And lastly, this here is what happens when a jokester gets accidentally added to a church group chat: