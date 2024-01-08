Skip To Content
    22 People Who Sent Texts To The Wrong Number And Paid For It In The Funniest Way Possible

    Sometimes, a wrong number feels so right.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Most wrong number texts are pretty uneventful.

    A text exchange to the wrong number, ending in, &quot;Sorry&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    But every once in a while, a wrong number text takes you ON. A. JOURNEY. So, my friends, here are 22 people who had very memorable wrong number text conversations:

    1. First, this wrong text started out really awkward...

    mirror selfie sent on accident after they meant to send to themselves for gym progress photos
    Hefty-Discount-4821 / Via reddit.com

    Took a wholesome turn...

    person says no worries and to send an update photo once they get shredded
    Hefty-Discount-4821 / Via reddit.com

    And ended in triumph!

    5 months later the person sent a photo of the update, a mirror selfie of them with more muscle
    Hefty-Discount-4821 / Via reddit.com

    2. This wrong text ended with one very confused liturgist:

    person wants to update their pastor that they won&#x27;t make it to church and someone responds, holy shit where the hell am i supposed to find another god damn liturgist
    u/hruss12 / Via reddit.com

    3. This one is about, uh, cake:

    person asking a baker about a cake pick up and person sends them a photo of a mcdonalds character with a big butt
    mayormccheese2O / Via reddit.com

    4. And this wrong number text probably still haunts the person who received it to this day:

    naked cat on its back
    shubermations2 / Via reddit.com

    5. This wrong text came from a Power Rangers, er, fan:

    the pink power ranger straddling the red power ranger
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    6. This wrong text will amuse fans of The Office:

    reciever of the wrong text says not to worry about the mix up and if they ever need commercial paper they should reach out to them, dwight, and not jim
    specterspectating / Via reddit.com

    7. And so will this one:

    person asking if they are texting merideth and the person response by sending a photo of dwight with a red wig
    RobertPhelpsArt / Via reddit.com

    8. This wrong text makes it pretty clear a girl is in TROUBLE, LOL:

    i&#x27;m beating your ass followed by wrong person
    onlyhereformemes23 / Via reddit.com

    9. This wrong text reply isn't doing Gus the Realtor any favors:

    person tries to reach out to a realtor but the person responds the property burned down
    JessSawyXOXO / Via reddit.com

    10. And this one isn't doing this lady's husband any favors either:

    Someone texting, &quot;if u guys ever want a threesome hit me up,&quot;
    reddit.com
    Someone texting, &quot;Ok I&#x27;m sorry wish you guys the best I love beautiful lesbian couples I should of stayed a lesbian because my husband is a jerk with a lil penis you guys have a great blessed night.&quot;
    reddit.com

    11. This wrong text reply could have only come from the king:

    someone trying to reach out to person named elvis but the person responds, we&#x27;re gonna have a little less convo because elvis got some blue suede shows and a new phone number dont be cruel but thiss is the wrong number
    WigglesAndMac / Via reddit.com

    12. This wrong text is hilariously sweet:

    person send a birthday text to a wrong person, but that person tells them their actual birthday and gets a birthday text on their birthday
    MnBeerFreak / Via reddit.com

    13. And this here is the rare double wrong text:

    person sends a text to the same wrong person twice and calls the guy a smart ass
    JerryBean- / Via reddit.com

    14. This wrong text proves men will ALWAYS shoot their shot, I guess:

    if this a female and you dont got no dude you should call when you&#x27;re free
    Psychoninja127 / Via reddit.com

    15. This wrong text is from a confused soul:

    person has to explain that even though that&#x27;s the number they texted, they are not the person trying to be reached
    Elitetimeline7 / Via reddit.com

    16. And this wrong text is from a guy who was given a fake number for reasons that become obvious very quickly:

    guy trying to reach a woman finds out he was given a wrong number and then tells the wrong number he gets any girl he likes
    MysticStryker / Via reddit.com

    17. This one from Brandon from ECON is not something you can come back from:

    person not convinced they got the wrong number so they send a dick pick and the person responds with a selfie revealing that they are a guy
    Th3GreenMan56 / Via reddit.com

    18. This wrong text is between a couple wholesome dudes:

    person sends a reminder to get their gf flowers, realizes he sent to wrong person, and says it&#x27;s still not a bad idea to get his gf flowers if he&#x27;s got one
    Affectionate_Way8300 / Via reddit.com

    19. And this wrong text deserves a place in the "wrong text" hall of fame:

    wrong number person saying they had an accident so they need new underwear
    imgur.com
    Text exchange ending in, &quot;I&#x27;m not judging but do you have any idea what carousel your baggage is at where are you at anyways&quot;
    imgur.com
    Text exchange ending in, &quot;I don&#x27;t know! I&#x27;m freaking out do you have my bag?&quot;
    imgur.com
    &quot;I&#x27;M IN THE BATHROOM I CAN&#x27;T ANSWER&quot;
    imgur.com
    person finally giving up the prank and saying sorry and the other person thanking them for the laughs
    imgur.com

    20. This wrong number text was a "beautiful mistake":

    person sending a meme of an old man chewing with his mouth open and saying it&#x27;s gonna be a classy event
    DiamondDavey83 / Via reddit.com

    21. This wrong number text has GOT to be from a grandma:

    person keeps texting the wrong nubmer with full details of the day even though the other person keeps saying wrong number
    MiserableBusiness420 / Via reddit.com

    22. And lastly, this here is what happens when a jokester gets accidentally added to a church group chat:

    who here loves jesus
    CorbyMcDouble / Via reddit.com