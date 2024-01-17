1.
This wife who sleeps like a human cocoon:
2.
This wife who broke into laughter in a quiet bookstore after noticing the name of this book's editor:
3.
And this wife who had her grade school class make "groundhogs" without realizing they looked like, uh, something else:
4.
This wife who glanced at the screen and asked, "How could the score be negative?!":
5.
This wife who told her husband about their unplanned pregnancy by putting sonogram photos inside this book:
6.
And this wife who — after her husband went to sleep — moved the coat stand so that he saw this first thing in the morning:
7.
This wife who made a hilarious addition to the scientific paper her spouse was trying to read:
8.
This wife who — after her husband bragged about building a website — bought him this cake:
9.
And this wife who — after making a charcuterie board for a bachelorette party — let her husband eat the leftovers:
10.
This wife who didn't have much faith that her husband could feed their kids by himself:
11.
This wife who spilled vanilla on her shorts:
12.
And this wife who — after struggling to open the produce bag — "improvised":
13.
This wife who found out the hard way that you cannot, in fact, use dish soap in the washer:
14.
This wife who saw this movie poster and said it looked like her crotch was on fire:
15.
And this wife who — after her husband joked he wanted "cocaine and hookers" for his birthday — bought him this candle:
16.
This wife who got impressively immature containers for the bathroom:
17.
This wife (with the mind of a 14-year-old boy!) who rearranged these stockings at Target:
18.
And this wife who sent her spouse this photo and the caption "your jacket is depressed":
19.
This wife who almost certainly got her husband's attention:
20.
This wife who marked her colonoscopy appointment on the calendar like this:
21.
And this wife — and nurse — who uses this lunchbox:
22.
This wife who plotted to jump out and surprise her spouse, but forgot she's seven and a half months pregnant:
23.
This 39-weeks-pregnant wife who went to the store for dinner and came back with this:
24.
And this wife who has a no-nonsense decorating style:
25.
This wife who — after her husband asked her to send a photo of their tire's tread using the "penny trick" — sent this:
26.
This wife who — after her spouse complained they couldn't tell which was the salt and which was the pepper — bought the ones on the right:
27.
And this wife — with her own love language — who gifted this to her spouse:
28.
This wife who — after ordering and receiving this from Amazon — remembered she'd already bought it on Kindle:
29.
This wife who made her husband a vasectomy cake:
30.
This wife who did the same thing:
31.
And this wife who — for reasons known only to herself — requested that a penis be put on her roof when she had it redone: