    31 Hilarious Wives Who Are A Little “Off” In The Best Possible Way

    I'll say this much — being married to these women must never be boring!

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This wife who sleeps like a human cocoon:

    a person completely covered with a blanket in bed
    hockeyandburritos / Via reddit.com

    2. This wife who broke into laughter in a quiet bookstore after noticing the name of this book's editor:

    &quot;Hugh G. Dick&quot;
    lordrod12 / Via reddit.com

    3. And this wife who had her grade school class make "groundhogs" without realizing they looked like, uh, something else:

    groundhog cutouts that look like testicles
    Substantial-Fan6364 / Via reddit.com

    4. This wife who glanced at the screen and asked, "How could the score be negative?!":

    a person looking intently at a paper
    KermitKilledASMS / Via reddit.com

    If you're confused, too, the little marker that looks like a minus sign is there to tell the viewer which team has the ball.

    5. This wife who told her husband about their unplanned pregnancy by putting sonogram photos inside this book:

    &quot;Happy Little Accidents&quot;
    tamplife / Via reddit.com

    6. And this wife who — after her husband went to sleep — moved the coat stand so that he saw this first thing in the morning:

    what looks like a human silhouette in front of a window
    gruesomeflowers / Via reddit.com

    7. This wife who made a hilarious addition to the scientific paper her spouse was trying to read:

    &quot;Harry Potter and&quot;
    thenewyorkgod / Via reddit.com

    8. This wife who — after her husband bragged about building a website — bought him this cake:

    A cake that says &quot;Nobody cares!&quot;
    BobbyIke / Via reddit.com

    9. And this wife who — after making a charcuterie board for a bachelorette party — let her husband eat the leftovers:

    a piece of cheese with a penis carved into it
    tisdue / Via reddit.com

    10. This wife who didn't have much faith that her husband could feed their kids by himself:

    Notes on a try specifying what foods go there
    xdozex / Via reddit.com

    11. This wife who spilled vanilla on her shorts:

    a woman who has a stain on her shorts
    nrequited / Via reddit.com

    12. And this wife who — after struggling to open the produce bag — "improvised":

    a bag tied around a potato
    Jacksquatch / Via reddit.com

    13. This wife who found out the hard way that you cannot, in fact, use dish soap in the washer:

    a washing machine full of foam
    taloncard815 / Via reddit.com

    14. This wife who saw this movie poster and said it looked like her crotch was on fire:

    The &quot;Elemental&quot; promotional poster
    yetstay / Via reddit.com

    The fire down there is supposed to be her hands, LOL.

    15. And this wife who — after her husband joked he wanted "cocaine and hookers" for his birthday — bought him this candle:

    A &quot;Cocaine &amp;amp; Hookers&quot; candle
    fuqdisshite / Via reddit.com

    16. This wife who got impressively immature containers for the bathroom:

    &quot;Just the tip&quot; and &quot;Balls Deep&quot;
    BooRadleysreddit / Via reddit.com

    17. This wife (with the mind of a 14-year-old boy!) who rearranged these stockings at Target:

    Stockings spelling out &quot;Welcome to Boner Land&quot;
    SkunkApe425 / Via reddit.com

    18. And this wife who sent her spouse this photo and the caption "your jacket is depressed":

    a jacket with the head down on a table
    maxbrickem / Via reddit.com

    19. This wife who almost certainly got her husband's attention:

    &quot;Matthew Deane Get a Vasectomy or No More Sex&quot;
    dommy106 / Via reddit.com

    If you're wondering, Mathew and Lydia Deane are celebrities in Thailand.

    20. This wife who marked her colonoscopy appointment on the calendar like this:

    &quot;Butthole tour&quot;
    AlfrescoSituation / Via reddit.com

    21. And this wife — and nurse — who uses this lunchbox:

    &quot;Human Organ for Transplant&quot;
    Grizz1371 / Via reddit.com

    Hey, odds are nobody steals her lunch!

    22. This wife who plotted to jump out and surprise her spouse, but forgot she's seven and a half months pregnant:

    A wife&#x27;s pregnant belly poking out while she&#x27;s hiding
    ProudNumpty / Via reddit.com

    23. This 39-weeks-pregnant wife who went to the store for dinner and came back with this:

    Ice cream and candy on a countertop
    w3rewulf / Via reddit.com

    24. And this wife who has a no-nonsense decorating style:

    &quot;Let&#x27;s keep the dumbfuckery to a minimum today&quot;
    manwoodlover / Via reddit.com

    25. This wife who — after her husband asked her to send a photo of their tire's tread using the "penny trick" — sent this:

    a penny on a tire
    luckyevanston / Via reddit.com

    So close!

    26. This wife who — after her spouse complained they couldn't tell which was the salt and which was the pepper — bought the ones on the right:

    Salt and pepper shakers on the counter
    Happymammaries / Via reddit.com

    She did that on purpose, didn't she?

    27. And this wife — with her own love language — who gifted this to her spouse:

    &quot;If I had feelings I would have them for you.&quot;
    kaelludwig / Via reddit.com

    28. This wife who — after ordering and receiving this from Amazon — remembered she'd already bought it on Kindle:

    &quot;Remember&quot;
    LeifSized / Via reddit.com

    29. This wife who made her husband a vasectomy cake:

    A cake with testicles and a Band-Aid
    scottydanger22 / Via reddit.com

    30. This wife who did the same thing:

    &quot;Snip Snip Hooray&quot;
    GiftedGonzo / Via reddit.com

    31. And this wife who — for reasons known only to herself — requested that a penis be put on her roof when she had it redone:

    a penis on someone&#x27;s roof
    makenzie71 / Via reddit.com

    OK then!

