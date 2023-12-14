Skip To Content
30 Of The Absolute Trashiest Things People Did In 2023

Get prepared to say "Yikes!" out loud 30 times in a row.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This guy who — based on his shirt — either doesn't want you to stomp on his flag or wants you to REEEAL bad:

&quot;I&#x27;ll eat your ass&quot;
MrFloorboard / Via reddit.com

2. These parents who put WAAAAAY too much info on the internet for all to see:

a swing hanging in someone&#x27;s house
JacobyWade1 / Via reddit.com

3. And these parents who are giving off major "unhinged" vibes:

&quot;Back the fuck up!!!&quot;
Pintortwo / Via reddit.com

4. This woman who is NOT, in fact, honoring the victims of 9/11:

&quot;dropping the price of my OnlyFans to $9.11 for the rest of the day to honor the victims&quot;
yaboiBradyC / Via reddit.com

5. And this supermarket bakery that did their own sloppy-ass tribute ("Romeber 911"? Really?):

&quot;Romeber 911&quot;
Jarhead_Antl / Via reddit.com

6. This girl at the lake:

&quot;Will suck cock 4 ketamine&quot;
TheTJLovecraft / Via reddit.com

7. The workers at this takeout restaurant who asked for a tip in the most uncomfortable way possible:

&quot;Just put the tip in and see how it feels&quot;
Dylan_Gio / Via reddit.com

8. The driver of this car...just ugh:

&quot;No baby on board. I only do anal&quot;
kobiDnB / Via reddit.com

9. And the subject of this letter who does NOT understand recycling (or being a functional human):

&quot;please have some decency like the rest of us.&quot;
sugarbageldonut / Via reddit.com

10. Anyone involved in the production or sale of this gross shirt:

&quot;Future Hooters girl&quot;
Ok-Owl3879 / Via reddit.com

11. This upstairs neighbor who peed out the window and onto their neighbor below:

pee running down the wall of someone&#x27;s house
tgw1986 / Via reddit.com

12. And this woman who made the baffling decision to dry her underwear on a plane:

a woman on a plane holding her underwear up to the air vent
springheeledjack69 / Via reddit.com

13. The ADULTS who left their fast food table looking like this:

a dirty table in a restaurant
Odd-Captain-1963 / Via reddit.com

14. And the fast food employee who went digging in his butt while on the job:

a man with his hand down the back of his pants
h3_h3 / Via reddit.com

15. Whoever is responsible for inspiring this sign:

&quot;Please refrain from using genitalia to press buttons&quot;
Chris_El_Deafo / Via reddit.com

16. And — dear God no! — whoever inspired this one:

&quot;reclaimed wastewater&quot;
whitegirladdict / Via reddit.com

17. This whole situation:

&quot;Cheating Wife Yard Sale&quot;
TheOldDuderino / Via reddit.com

18. Wait, sorry. I mean THIS whole situation:

&quot;My grandma is pregnant.&quot;
shepado / Via reddit.com

19. This human who doesn't understand how to behave on a plane:

someone&#x27;s feet peeking in someone else&#x27;s seat on a plane
MinHasNoLife / Via reddit.com

20. These grandkids who are — checks notes — selling their grandparents' used sex toys online:

&quot;Two vintage magic wands&quot;
datmodeloffoo / Via reddit.com

21. And whoever is selling this lovely bunk bed (with this even lovelier photo!):

&quot;bunk bed&quot;
moodychearleader / Via reddit.com

22. This dude just walking around in public wearing a disgusting shirt:

&quot;Yapper, Snapper or Crapper Where do you want it?&quot;
ArtieZiffsCat / Via reddit.com

23. This flat earther and their very subtle truck:

&quot;NASA is a hoax&quot;
kylemacabre / Via reddit.com

24. And whoever — yikes! — graffitied this billboard:

&quot;Dad&#x27;s Don&#x27;t Matter&quot;
krazykrackers / Via reddit.com

25. Whoever made (or bought) this mug for a stepfather:

&quot;I know you&#x27;ve still got my back&quot;
Lvanwinkle18 / Via reddit.com

26. The person selling this hand-painted Marlboro dresser:

&quot;Funky, hand-painted dresser&quot;
thewalkindude / Via reddit.com

27. And whoever drives this charming vehicle around:

Closeup of a sticker on a person&#x27;s car
BerryLanky / Via reddit.com

28. Anyone who owns this undoubtedly crusty blanket:

&quot;This is my PornHub watching blanket&quot;
stayathmdad / Via reddit.com

29. The jerks blocking this wheelchair ramp with their bags:

People&#x27;s luggage blocking a walkway
ThatDutchGuy_ / Via reddit.com

30. And lastly, whoever served their chili like THIS at an office potluck:

People scooping chili out of a toilet
vesea20 / Via reddit.com

Do not want!

HT: r/trashy