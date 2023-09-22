40 Photos That Made People Scream, "Pass The Eye Bleach! STAT!"

WARNING! 87% of people who read this entire post end up looking like this. So proceed with caution!
Still here? Wow, you're brave! OK, here are 40+ people who saw things they REALLY wish they hadn't:
1.
First, everyone at this performance of Beetlejuice who had to watch Lauren Boebert appear to fondle her boyfriend's crotch as he did the same to her breast:
2.
The pour souls who bought a home on the inspiringly named "Hope Street" and then saw this:
3.
The construction workers who had to watch this woman stubbornly walk through the wet cement they just laid:
4.
The people who entered their hotel room and saw this:
5.
Anyone related to this family who got a LOT more info than they wanted:
6.
Everyone at this fast food restaurant as these dudes snorted coke out in the open:
7.
And the customers at this fast food restaurant who cringed at this sign:
8.
People enjoying a family-friendly day at Disney World until these two showed up:
9.
Anyone stuck driving behind this class act:
11.
And this charmer who said, "Hold my beer" to the previous three photos:
12.
Anyone who came across this Facebook post beginning "Hello my urine Angels":
13.
And anyone at, say, the community pool who saw this tattoo:
14.
The mom who emailed their breastfeeding Facebook group because there were men using fake accounts...and got this response:
15.
Ben's wife upon seeing this:
16.
And May when she sees this:
17.
Mourners who went to pay tribute to those lost or affected by World War II and saw this:
18.
And the passengers who had to watch this woman dry her panties in the overhead air vent:
19.
The homeowner who looked across the street and saw their neighbors got "festive":
20.
Anyone who crossed paths with this gross shirt ("make 'em drool early." Really?!):
21.
And the person who saw this on the door of their coffee shop:
22.
The parent who tried to take their little Aussie trick-or-treating and saw this:
23.
The parents who took their kid to the Halloween parade and stood behind this:
24.
And the parents and kids just trying to have a wholesome Halloween when this dad paraded through it:
25.
Anyone who had to read this drivel:
26.
And anyone who read this obituary about a sweet-looking old lady that took a TURN:
27.
Fans of this restaurant who read this:
28.
People who just wanted to pick up some groceries in peace:
29.
Whoever is in charge of keeping the shoe section clean:
30.
And whoever found this in the bathroom:
31.
The person who got this text from someone they're going to have to continue interacting with in their life:
32.
The store owner who'd seen enough sweaty, stanky, and scrunched-up boob dollars:
33.
The teacher who was forced to grade this paper:
34.
Anyone who saw this truck (maybe owned by the parents of the kid in the previous photo?):
35.
And anyone who enrolled their kid in this school...then saw this review:
36.
The person living at the home where they filmed Breaking Bad having to watch yahoos show up to "re-create" the famous pizza scene:
37.
Anyone who saw this pregnancy — and three-pump chump — announcement:
38.
Folks who saw this on their apartment's lobby door:
39.
And whoever found this in their apartment's laundry room:
40.
Lastly, Donald Duck, who had to watch this woman drop to her knees and twerk right in front of his eyes: