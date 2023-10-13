Former Flat Earthers, What Made You Change Your Mind?

Hello, fellow citizens of Earth! I’m going to go ahead and assume that most of us here believe the world is round and not, you know, flat.
But — believe it or not! — there are still a lot of people out there who believe the Earth is flat. In fact, one recent survey found 10% of Americans reject the idea the Earth is round. There's even a well-known organization dedicated to the idea: the Flat Earth Society.
Interesting, right? Well, the people we want to hear from today are former flat earthers! If you (or someone you know) used to believe but no longer does, what changed your mind?
Whatever your story is, we want to hear it! Tell us in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.