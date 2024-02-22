When a friend group is strong, it seems like nothing could ever tear it apart. But the truth is that just about any friend group can be torn apart if a big enough scandal hits it.
For example, maybe one of the friends in the group had a secret affair with another friend's significant other, and it blew up into an all-out war.
Or, maybe part of the group went on a secret trip somewhere without inviting the others, and it all came spilling out when someone drunkenly posted a photo online.
Perhaps a wedding was the catalyst for the breakup, with a bride not picking one friend to be a bridesmaid or being a classic bridezilla. Or if it were a guy friend group, maybe something went down at the bachelor party, or the best man speech went way, way wrong.
Maybe money was at the core of the problem...with one friend screwing over the others in business or never paying anyone back.
Or maybe some friends overheard the others talking trash about them — really down and dirty trash talk they'd NEVER want overheard — and it turned into World War III.
The possibilities are endless! Whatever tore apart your friend group, we want to hear it! Post it in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form, and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!