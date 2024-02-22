Skip To Content
Tell Us The Scandal That Tore Apart Your Entire Friend Group

Friends forever isn't always for-ever-ever.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

When a friend group is strong, it seems like nothing could ever tear it apart. But the truth is that just about any friend group can be torn apart if a big enough scandal hits it.

A group of friends from the TV show &quot;New Girl&quot; sitting together, one in a luggage cart, in a busy airport setting
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

For example, maybe one of the friends in the group had a secret affair with another friend's significant other, and it blew up into an all-out war.

Two scene shots from a TV show: top shows a couple embracing, bottom shows a woman looking distressed
Channel 4 / Via giphy.com

Or, maybe part of the group went on a secret trip somewhere without inviting the others, and it all came spilling out when someone drunkenly posted a photo online.

Group of friends taking a selfie, one in a red dress, expressing joy and togetherness
Proxyminder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps a wedding was the catalyst for the breakup, with a bride not picking one friend to be a bridesmaid or being a classic bridezilla. Or if it were a guy friend group, maybe something went down at the bachelor party, or the best man speech went way, way wrong.

Three women celebrate, one adjusting a tiara, with drinks nearby at a baby shower
Azmanjaka / Getty Images

Maybe money was at the core of the problem...with one friend screwing over the others in business or never paying anyone back.

Hand holding cash on fire, symbolizing financial waste or loss, possibly related to parenting expenses
Peter Kim / Getty Images

Or maybe some friends overheard the others talking trash about them — really down and dirty trash talk they'd NEVER want overheard — and it turned into World War III.

Two women from a TV show holding drinks with a caption &quot;Drama, Drama, Drama&quot; at an event
Netflix

The possibilities are endless! Whatever tore apart your friend group, we want to hear it! Post it in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form, and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!