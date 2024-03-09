4. "It’s always noisy, 24/7."

"Your body cavities will be searched.



The other inmates will try to steal everything you have.



Guards may treat you in a gross manner: 'The best part of you ran down your mother’s leg.'

Communication with loved ones is greatly reduced.



No matter what is cooked, the food tastes the same every day.



Your habits — sugar, caffeine, alcohol, nicotine — go unsatisfied.



You won’t be able to choose your favorite TV show.



You will walk through the prison unit in a single file, looking straight ahead.

You will hear metal gates/doors slamming and clanking inside the building.



If you work in the field, you will be on your feet in the sun all day long. The guards watching you will be nearby and irritated by the heat, but sitting on their horses.



Many units have no AC.



The commode has no seat; you will sit on metal and share the cell with another.



Many units have 'tanks' where the men live together; some overcrowded units have their inmates living in tents — in Texas, this can be life-threatening.



Some inmates are armed with 'shanks,' homemade knives.



You will never have enough money to buy the little goodies you desire at the commissary."



—Ted Olsen, Quora