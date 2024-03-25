24 People Who Dated Two Members Of The Same Family And Started A Whole Lot Of Drama

3. "I started dating this guy in high school; we were very serious. We went to the same college and even got engaged. I graduated a year early and went to grad school on the other side of the country. I flew back home for my fiancé's graduation, and as soon as I stepped into the house, his best friend (who is also my stepbrother) pulled me aside and said my fiancé had gotten drunk at a party and slept with this girl. I was completely heartbroken, broke up with my fiancé, and got on a plane back home. Three months later, he started grad school in London, and I saw on our mutual friend's Instagram that he had gotten married to this girl he met when he moved. To say it calmly, I was pissed that he got married three months after I called off our engagement and also that he asked my brother to lie about it."

"Two years later, my brother was getting married, and my ex was the best man. I didn't care that he got married anymore, but it did hurt when he showed up with a 1-year-old and pregnant wife (since I can't have children, and he had said he didn't want them when we were together).



Later that night at the reception, I got really drunk and ended up talking to my ex's dad. Things escalated. We slept together, and I, being an a-hole who hadn't quite recovered from what his son did to me, continued to have a public relationship with his dad for six months."

—anonymous