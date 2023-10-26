Internet Finds·Posted on Oct 26, 202325 People Who Ordered The Wrong Thing And Laughed Until They Cried When It Arrived"That is NOT what I thought I ordered!"by Mike SpohrBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. This parent saw a baby swing for just $17 and excitedly ordered it...but then ended up with this: u/WABSTA3 / Via imgur.com 2. And this cat owner was stoked to find this affordable scratching post...until it arrived in a tiny box: u/cewallace9 / Via reddit.com 3. This small business owner ordered a sign for his tuck shop...and, uh, had this show up: u/willster97 / Via reddit.com (A tuck shop is a little store in England that sell treats, chips, drinks, etc....vaguely like a 7-Eleven. A "Fuck Shop," meanwhile, is, an uh, well...) 4. This girlfriend went to the expense of ordering Taco Bell via UberEats...but accidentally — oh no! — hit "no fillings" instead of "extra fillings": u/PianoSeparate8989 / Via reddit.com 5. These parents ordered an ice cream cake for their kid's birthday...but it didn't quite come as promised: u/MotherOfSomething / Via reddit.com 6. And then there's Brooke, who ordered a coffee...and got it with this WTF name on it: u/Tropical_Jesus / Via reddit.com 7. This guy thought he got a great price on a chair...and found out why it was such a great price when it arrived: u/musicforthedeaf / Via reddit.com 8. And this wife was excited about the cast iron skillet she ordered until...it arrived all itty-bitty: u/madlyalive / Via reddit.com 9. This online shopper thought she was buying eight individual bananas...but got sent eight BUNCHES instead: u/ex_natura / Via reddit.com 10. This person ordered a B.L.T. with chicken...then surely did a double take upon being handed the sandwich: u/TwoThirdsDone / Via reddit.com 11. And — buckle up for this one — this person ordered some vitamins and hair gel...but GOT SENT THIS instead: u/BurnzillabydaBay / Via reddit.com 12. This person didn't check the size when ordering a dog bone...and ended up with this big boy: u/BuddyBonButt / Via reddit.com 13. This dog owner, meanwhile, ordered the wrong size doggie bed...which, to her dog's credit, was still appreciated: u/youtubefishingfamily / Via reddit.com 14. And this doggie owner got a doggie door...that was decidedly NOT one size fits all: u/blodisnut / Via reddit.com 15. This person placed a $400 order of sunglasses for a work event...and got these back (nonrefundable, of course): u/gtu160 / Via reddit.com 16. These proud parents ordered a "Congrats!" sign for their little graduate...and look, JUST LOOK at what they got: u/gtu160 / Via reddit.com 17. And this person ordered the beautiful phone cover on the left...but received the one on the right instead: u/sincelastjuly / Via reddit.com 18. This uncle, meanwhile, thought they'd sent their nephew the perfect Christmas gift...until the kid put it on: u/the_drunken_taco / Via reddit.com 19. And this person ordered a well-priced light for their desk...but didn't quite get what they hoped: u/bolthead88 / Via imgur.com 20. These hungry people ordered "one pepperoni pizza"...and got a pizza literally with one pepperoni on it: u/G17 / Via reddit.com 21. While this person ordered a "double pepperoni" pizza...and got either the pizza of their dreams or nightmares: u/andreamarie44 / Via imgur.com 22. This person ordered toilet paper on eBay...and got what I can only assume is TP made for giants: u/toastytoat / Via reddit.com 23. While this person thought they'd ordered a standard-sized ladle...but apparently got one from the Giant Store, too: u/calebwerm / Via reddit.com 24. This person wanted a standard-sized drill bit...but got this: u/lol62056 / Via reddit.com 25. And this dad underestimated the clothing size difference between China and America...and got a 2XL that didn't quite do it: u/ibigboyrbrian / Via reddit.com, u/Ibigboybrian / Via reddit.com