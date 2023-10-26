    25 People Who Ordered The Wrong Thing And Laughed Until They Cried When It Arrived

    "That is NOT what I thought I ordered!"

    1. This parent saw a baby swing for just $17 and excitedly ordered it...but then ended up with this:

    a mini baby swing
    2. And this cat owner was stoked to find this affordable scratching post...until it arrived in a tiny box:

    a tiny cat tree
    3. This small business owner ordered a sign for his tuck shop...and, uh, had this show up:

    Neon &quot;tuck shop&quot; sign
    (A tuck shop is a little store in England that sell treats, chips, drinks, etc....vaguely like a 7-Eleven. A "Fuck Shop," meanwhile, is, an uh, well...)

    4. This girlfriend went to the expense of ordering Taco Bell via UberEats...but accidentally — oh no! — hit "no fillings" instead of "extra fillings":

    Tortillas with nothing in them
    5. These parents ordered an ice cream cake for their kid's birthday...but it didn't quite come as promised:

    A badly-made ice cream cake
    6. And then there's Brooke, who ordered a coffee...and got it with this WTF name on it:

    &quot;Truck&quot;
    7. This guy thought he got a great price on a chair...and found out why it was such a great price when it arrived:

    A man sitting on a tiny chair
    8. And this wife was excited about the cast iron skillet she ordered until...it arrived all itty-bitty:

    A tiny skillet
    9. This online shopper thought she was buying eight individual bananas...but got sent eight BUNCHES instead:

    eight bunches of bananas
    10. This person ordered a B.L.T. with chicken...then surely did a double take upon being handed the sandwich:

    &quot;bltch&quot;
    11. And — buckle up for this one — this person ordered some vitamins and hair gel...but GOT SENT THIS instead:

    &quot;Premium masturbation cream&quot;
    12. This person didn't check the size when ordering a dog bone...and ended up with this big boy:

    a small dog next to a giant bone
    13. This dog owner, meanwhile, ordered the wrong size doggie bed...which, to her dog's credit, was still appreciated:

    a dog using a tiny bed
    14. And this doggie owner got a doggie door...that was decidedly NOT one size fits all:

    a tiny doggy door with a dog&#x27;s snout coming through
    15. This person placed a $400 order of sunglasses for a work event...and got these back (nonrefundable, of course):

    &quot;Cursive &#x27;Saved by the Wine&#x27;&quot;
    16. These proud parents ordered a "Congrats!" sign for their little graduate...and look, JUST LOOK at what they got:

    &quot;Corats&quot;
    17. And this person ordered the beautiful phone cover on the left...but received the one on the right instead:

    &quot;We send this product as a gift to you.&quot;
    18. This uncle, meanwhile, thought they'd sent their nephew the perfect Christmas gift...until the kid put it on:

    a giant dinosaur shirt
    19. And this person ordered a well-priced light for their desk...but didn't quite get what they hoped:

    a tiny lamp next to a smartphone
    20. These hungry people ordered "one pepperoni pizza"...and got a pizza literally with one pepperoni on it:

    a cheese pizza with one pepperoni on it
    21. While this person ordered a "double pepperoni" pizza...and got either the pizza of their dreams or nightmares:

    A pizza completely covered in pepperoni
    22. This person ordered toilet paper on eBay...and got what I can only assume is TP made for giants:

    A giant roll of toilet paper
    23. While this person thought they'd ordered a standard-sized ladle...but apparently got one from the Giant Store, too:

    A person holding a giant ladle
    24. This person wanted a standard-sized drill bit...but got this:

    a huge drill bit
    25. And this dad underestimated the clothing size difference between China and America...and got a 2XL that didn't quite do it:

