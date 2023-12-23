OK, You Don't Like Ranch Dressing, But Non-Americans, What DO You Like About American Cuisine?

Not long ago we asked non-Americans to share the American foods or parts of American food culture they didn’t like…and, as it turns out, there were a lot!
American bread? They did not like it! Boxed mac and cheese? They thought it was even worse! And our portion sizes? Absolutely ridiculous, they said.
Well, ok. Maybe we do have some weird food and food culture. But it can’t all be bad, right?
So here’s what we want to know, non-Americans: What American food — or part of American food culture — do you actually like?
Maybe, for example, you have to admit bacon on a burger is actually delicious.
Or maybe you visited New Orleans, tried a Po’Boy sandwich, and couldn’t believe how good it was.
Let’s see. Maybe you were pleasantly surprised when you tried s’mores? Clam chowder? Buffalo wings? A California roll?
Or…maybe what you really love is getting your drink refilled over and over at an American restaurant (usually) for no extra charge!
Whatever it is you like about American cuisine or food culture, tell us what it is, why you like it, and what country you're from! Leave your answer in the comments below (or via this anonymous form) and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!