    23 Hilariously Unfortunate Photos That Prove Parents Never Catch A Break

    Sometimes raising kids is like one big kick to the crotch.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This parent got their penguin-loving daughter a penguin to track for Christmas, but it turned out the penguin was, uh, DEAD:

    Google Maps screenshot
    maggieufledu / Via reddit.com

    Merry Christmas, kid! 

    2. This parent got their teenager a DoorDash gift card...but then the kid scratched off the PIN like this:

    A damaged gift card
    bunnymamallama / Via reddit.com

    Well, there goes that food!

    3. And this parent made their daughter a cake for their birthday, then — oh man — tried to put it in the fridge to cool off:

    A spilled cake in a fridge
    an303042 / Via reddit.com

    4. This parent turned their back on their toddler for one moment...only for the 3-year-old to climb onto a stool and microwave (yes, microwave!) the Nintendo DS:

    a broken Nintendo DS
    h3llt0y0 / Via reddit.com

    Yeah, that's ruined, but still...kind of impressive for a 3-year-old to pull off!

    5. This dad was helping his daughter move out of her apartment when a LITERAL couch dropped on his head:

    &quot;Ouch!&quot;
    Shaneblaster / Via reddit.com

    6. And this parent bought their son his first telescope, but when it arrived broken, they checked their front door camera and...:

    &quot;Yep, that&#x27;s the delivery person hurling the telescope package onto the porch&quot;
    Sarsinnj / Via reddit.com

    7. This parent ordered their kid some fresh Nikes...but — big sigh — they came like this:

    Shoes with the store tags on them
    crankyrhino / Via reddit.com

    8. This parent was excited to buy their white chocolate-loving kid this cereal...until they opened it:

    Cereal with only one piece of white chocolate
    I-Am-Maldoror / Via reddit.com

    9. And this parent's 10-year-old somehow broke a double-pane window with a ping pong ball:

    a hand holding a ping pong ball in front of a broken window
    JR_LikeOnTheTVshow / Via reddit.com

    10. This parent's 15-year-old tried to move the family Jeep to make room for a friend's car...and did this:

    a Jeep that&#x27;s crashed into a fence
    MyNameIsKritter / Via reddit.com

    Maybe it's time for a few more hours of driver's training.

    11. This parent's daughter asked them if they could draw them the "Mona Lisa"...but the result ended up looking more like Vladimir Putin:

    A rendering of the &quot;Mona Lisa&quot;
    QuickSqueeze / Via reddit.com

    12. And this parent had their kid slap their glasses right into their flippin' eyeball:

    An eye mark on some glasses
    picnicandpangolin / Via reddit.com

    13. This mom wanted to make charm bracelets for her daughter and her friend...but opened the container upside down:

    Spilled friendship bracelet materials
    fromsky610 / Via reddit.com

    14. This dad was excited to play video games with his 6-year-old when he got home...but found out his services were no longer needed as his kid learned to game online with friends from school:

    &quot;No thank you I got to log onto someone else&#x27;s world.&quot;
    densesalami / Via reddit.com

    15. And this parent watched their toddler hurl their new present at the TV...doing this:

    A cracked TV screen
    Ranger-K / Via reddit.com

    That's one expensive gift.

    16. This parent's kid turned in their school work looking like THIS:

    Scribbles on someone&#x27;s homework
    Biomax315 / Via reddit.com

    Hey, if the teacher can't read it, they can't say it's wrong! (Points to forehead.)

    17. This parent paid big bucks for tickets to an aquarium...where their kiddo ended up most fascinated by THIS fish:

    A child touching a painted fish on the sidewalk
    EfficientInitial0 / Via reddit.com

    18. And this parent woke up to discover that their teenage neighbors had a party and — for reasons known only to them — came into their yard and tagged their daughter's playhouse:

    A playhouse with graffiti on it
    stihgnob511 / Via reddit.com

    19. These parents ordered shirts for their daughter's 8th birthday, but the Etsy shop took their notes a little too literally:

    &quot;This is for my daughter. Zoey&#x27;s 8th birthday&quot;
    -RomeoZulu- / Via reddit.com

    20. This parent's kid flew their drone into their hair:

    A drone stuck in someone&#x27;s hair
    Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

    21. And this parent discovered their daughter's hairbrush in the bathroom looking absolutely lovely:

    A hairbrush completely covered in hair
    maddogcas2383 / Via reddit.com

    22. This parent was excited to take their daughter fishing, but it ended after 15 minutes when...:

    A fish hook in someone&#x27;s skin
    robrit00 / Via reddit.com

    23. And this parent thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home...and then drove up to see this:

    A home that&#x27;s been torn down and made into an empty lot
    gjawhar / Via reddit.com

