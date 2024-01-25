23 Hilariously Unfortunate Photos That Prove Parents Never Catch A Break

1.
This parent got their penguin-loving daughter a penguin to track for Christmas, but it turned out the penguin was, uh, DEAD:
2.
This parent got their teenager a DoorDash gift card...but then the kid scratched off the PIN like this:
3.
And this parent made their daughter a cake for their birthday, then — oh man — tried to put it in the fridge to cool off:
4.
This parent turned their back on their toddler for one moment...only for the 3-year-old to climb onto a stool and microwave (yes, microwave!) the Nintendo DS:
5.
This dad was helping his daughter move out of her apartment when a LITERAL couch dropped on his head:
6.
And this parent bought their son his first telescope, but when it arrived broken, they checked their front door camera and...:
7.
This parent ordered their kid some fresh Nikes...but — big sigh — they came like this:
8.
This parent was excited to buy their white chocolate-loving kid this cereal...until they opened it:
9.
And this parent's 10-year-old somehow broke a double-pane window with a ping pong ball:
10.
This parent's 15-year-old tried to move the family Jeep to make room for a friend's car...and did this:
11.
This parent's daughter asked them if they could draw them the "Mona Lisa"...but the result ended up looking more like Vladimir Putin:
12.
And this parent had their kid slap their glasses right into their flippin' eyeball:
13.
This mom wanted to make charm bracelets for her daughter and her friend...but opened the container upside down:
14.
This dad was excited to play video games with his 6-year-old when he got home...but found out his services were no longer needed as his kid learned to game online with friends from school:
15.
And this parent watched their toddler hurl their new present at the TV...doing this:
16.
This parent's kid turned in their school work looking like THIS:
17.
This parent paid big bucks for tickets to an aquarium...where their kiddo ended up most fascinated by THIS fish:
18.
And this parent woke up to discover that their teenage neighbors had a party and — for reasons known only to them — came into their yard and tagged their daughter's playhouse:
19.
These parents ordered shirts for their daughter's 8th birthday, but the Etsy shop took their notes a little too literally:
20.
This parent's kid flew their drone into their hair:
21.
And this parent discovered their daughter's hairbrush in the bathroom looking absolutely lovely:
22.
This parent was excited to take their daughter fishing, but it ended after 15 minutes when...:
23.
And this parent thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home...and then drove up to see this: