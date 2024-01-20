Skip To Content
37 Hilarious Photos That Made Me Snort Out Loud In Public

You might want to empty your bladder before reading.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Having one of those days?

Screenshot from &quot;Parks and Recreation&quot;
Peacock / Via giphy.com

Yeah? Me, too.

Well, let's forget the real world for a minute and just look at a bunch of seriously funny photos. Sound good? OK! Here we go:

1. The IRL version of this dress doesn't quite look like it does online (anyone else suddenly feel a need to use the restroom?):

Side-by-side of women modeling the same dress
nandasithu / Via reddit.com

2. This guy, meanwhile, magically sweats in XXX:

Closeup of a guy sweating through his shirt
skates_tribz / Via reddit.com

3. This London pub took a swipe at us Americans, and all I can say is...fair:

&quot;All Americans must be accompanied by an adult&quot;
Sans010394 / Via reddit.com

4. And these first-time parents have got their hands full:

a cat sitting in a baby&#x27;s chair
Indieriots / Via reddit.com

5. This Christmas pillow, as it turns out, also doubles as A+ Valentine's Day decor:

A pillow saying &quot;Oh Oh Oh&quot;
hmac14 / Via reddit.com

6. The driver of this big truck is refreshingly honest:

&quot;SMOL PP&quot;
invisiblemachine / Via reddit.com

(Or maybe just funny, LOL.)

7. And this driver is equally as funny:

&quot;No Baby On Board Feel Free To Crash Into Me&quot;
StoicPrinciples / Via reddit.com

8. This Indian restaurant has HAD it with basic eaters (like me, I guess, because I love Butter Chicken! I also love Pad Thai at Thai restaurants...like I said, basic):

&quot;One of our best sellers ... though no idea why.&quot;
Mister_Scorpion / Via reddit.com

9. This bar has had it, too:

A bar menu
SuperCub / Via reddit.com

10. And this Instacart shopper seems fed up, but he's not — it's just that his first name is Jesus and his last name starts with an "I":

&quot;Jesus I just started shopping&quot;
kiniAli / Via reddit.com

11. Oh man! Imagine getting into this cabbie's car...yikes:

A driver with a bunch of phones on their dash board
intolight / Via reddit.com

12. Alternatively, you could get a ride from this very sassy grandma Lyft driver (who drives with a parrot):

A list of rules for a Lyft driver
joyisnotdead / Via reddit.com

It reads:

"FIRST AND FOREMOST, MY GRANDS AND GREATS RIDE IN THIS VEHICLE! BE CONSIDERATE OF THAT! I HAVE FAMILY AND I’M RAISING A GREAT THAT NEEDS ME! BE SURE I GET HOME SAFE TO HER AND MY FAMILY! I DON’T CARRY MONEY OR REAL JEWELS! IF YOU CARJACK ME WRECK IT GOOD! I WANT A NEW ONE!

DO NOT TOUCH OR CUSS AROUND MY PARROT! I WILL PUT YOU OUT! I DON’T TOUCH YOUR KIDS AND I DON’T TEACH YOUR KIDS TO CUSS, DON’T TEACH MINE!

NO SMOKING, VAPING, SMOKING POT, OR SNORTING/SMOKING DOPE! THIS ISN’T YOUR HOOKAH ROOM! OR TRAP HOUSE!

NO SPRAYING PERFUME, DOING YOUR HAIR AND MAKEUP (I don’t want your hair all over the place and other customers don’t want to get in to your hair all over them), SPRAYING HAIR SPRAY OR COLOGNE! THIS ISN’T YOUR BATHROOM!

NO SEX OR MAKING OUT. THIS ISN’T YOUR HOOKER ROOM/HOTEL ROOM.

NO EATING OR DRINKING IN MY CAR! I PROVIDE WATER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE! THIS ISN’T YOUR DINER!

And I can translate all of this to you in Spanish. If you can’t be respectful, I will gladly accommodate you with another driver."

13. These tires, it seems, are very happy it's snowing:

Tires with snow faces on them
NeoFury84 / Via reddit.com

14. Some smart-ass put up this sign out in Amish country:

&quot;Amish High Score&quot;
taonzen80 / Via reddit.com

15. And speaking of smart-asses — check out this soap for sale:

&quot;THE MIDDLE CHILD&quot;
YaBoiLink0227 / Via reddit.com

16. This church might've wanted to think a little longer on its billboard message:

&quot;Jesus came with you on his mind&quot;
jenniferfate / Via reddit.com

17. And this church had their billboard message get changed around, LOL:

&quot;Guess what dogs love you&quot;
chappeddick23 / Via reddit.com

18. I gotta believe these wasps knew what they were doing when they built their nest THERE:

A wasp nest on a statue
Fragrant_Bother3752 / Via reddit.com

19. And I also gotta believe the movie theater employees knew what they were doing when they put this Napoleon standee here:

A play horse in front of a Napoleon poster
cineto / Via reddit.com

20. The waitress who wrote these messages seems to have liked one customer more than the other:

&quot;Have a great day!&quot;
Brinetrap / Via reddit.com

21. This here is why it's so important to do research when writing:

&quot;Her skin was the color of just-pressed olive&quot;
haddock420 / Via reddit.com

22. This sign makes a very valid — albeit harsh — point:

&quot;Stop editing your pics.&quot;
HBizzle24 / Via reddit.com

23. I detect no lies with this sign either:

&quot;I bet aliens ride past earth and lock their doors&quot;
MattGald / Via reddit.com

24. And this sign made me go "I can't believe someone wrote that on a piece of paper and posted it!":

&quot;Please do not hit door with bussy&quot;
ThePorkyPigg / Via reddit.com

25. This is a present from a husband to his plant-loving wife...but he probably should have looked a little closer at it:

Penises on a cup
carlinha1289 / Via reddit.com

26. And this dude is having an even worse day than the "gave his wife a plant boner water bottle" guy:

A man with underwear stuck on his back
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

27. I love all of these preschoolers' answers, but I REALLY love Leah's:

&quot;Leah: A firetruck&quot;
Incommision / Via reddit.com

28. And these delivery instructions for an Amazon driver have to be read to be believed:

&quot;It will be highly appreciated that if you don&#x27;t pet her or scratch her back, that you say hi to her.&quot;
fakdpodcast / Via reddit.com

Man, I really hope they gave that pig some love!

29. Arby's needs to get this sign fixed, like, yesterday:

&quot;Rat beef&quot;
bloodraged189 / Via reddit.com

30. This girl, meanwhile, tried an edible for the first time and said it "wasn't shit" so she took another...and then an hour later, she was googling this:

&quot;How to get unhigh&quot;
u/digknot43 / Via reddit.com

31. This person had a message for the mystery coworker who keeps stealing their lunch:

A paper with a hand giving the middle finger
Both-Track-3842 / Via reddit.com

32. This bit of graffiti really makes you think:

&quot;It&#x27;s-a-me Mario&quot;
KSMO / Via reddit.com

33. And, apparently, there was a meetup of people named "Ryan":

&quot;Join the Ryan meetup!&quot;
aetryx / Via reddit.com

34. This guy's daughter told him they "only had a little milk left the fridge":

A person holding a miniature milk jug
LiveInYourTrees / Via reddit.com

35. This woman tried — and failed — to add an item to her shopping list:

&quot;Bunny3 added &#x27;Hey fuck this hey Siri cancel&#x27; to Shopping list&quot;
teotwaki / Via reddit.com

36. This is the sign a gym puts out when the janitor cleans the woman's bathroom:

&quot;Man inside&quot;
The_G-Man1984 / Via reddit.com

Danger! Man inside!

37. And lastly, Dutch is a magical language that this dumb American has no hope of EVER learning:

&quot;daily discounted carrot juice&quot;
CppDotPy / Via reddit.com