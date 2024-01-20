37 Hilarious Photos That Made Me Snort Out Loud In Public

Having one of those days?
Well, let's forget the real world for a minute and just look at a bunch of seriously funny photos. Sound good? OK! Here we go:
1.
The IRL version of this dress doesn't quite look like it does online (anyone else suddenly feel a need to use the restroom?):
2.
This guy, meanwhile, magically sweats in XXX:
3.
This London pub took a swipe at us Americans, and all I can say is...fair:
4.
And these first-time parents have got their hands full:
5.
This Christmas pillow, as it turns out, also doubles as A+ Valentine's Day decor:
6.
The driver of this big truck is refreshingly honest:
7.
And this driver is equally as funny:
8.
This Indian restaurant has HAD it with basic eaters (like me, I guess, because I love Butter Chicken! I also love Pad Thai at Thai restaurants...like I said, basic):
9.
This bar has had it, too:
10.
And this Instacart shopper seems fed up, but he's not — it's just that his first name is Jesus and his last name starts with an "I":
11.
Oh man! Imagine getting into this cabbie's car...yikes:
12.
Alternatively, you could get a ride from this very sassy grandma Lyft driver (who drives with a parrot):
13.
These tires, it seems, are very happy it's snowing:
14.
Some smart-ass put up this sign out in Amish country:
15.
And speaking of smart-asses — check out this soap for sale:
16.
This church might've wanted to think a little longer on its billboard message:
17.
And this church had their billboard message get changed around, LOL:
18.
I gotta believe these wasps knew what they were doing when they built their nest THERE:
19.
And I also gotta believe the movie theater employees knew what they were doing when they put this Napoleon standee here:
20.
The waitress who wrote these messages seems to have liked one customer more than the other:
21.
This here is why it's so important to do research when writing:
22.
This sign makes a very valid — albeit harsh — point:
23.
I detect no lies with this sign either:
24.
And this sign made me go "I can't believe someone wrote that on a piece of paper and posted it!":
25.
This is a present from a husband to his plant-loving wife...but he probably should have looked a little closer at it:
26.
And this dude is having an even worse day than the "gave his wife a plant boner water bottle" guy:
27.
I love all of these preschoolers' answers, but I REALLY love Leah's:
28.
And these delivery instructions for an Amazon driver have to be read to be believed:
29.
Arby's needs to get this sign fixed, like, yesterday:
30.
This girl, meanwhile, tried an edible for the first time and said it "wasn't shit" so she took another...and then an hour later, she was googling this:
31.
This person had a message for the mystery coworker who keeps stealing their lunch:
32.
This bit of graffiti really makes you think:
33.
And, apparently, there was a meetup of people named "Ryan":
34.
This guy's daughter told him they "only had a little milk left the fridge":
35.
This woman tried — and failed — to add an item to her shopping list:
36.
This is the sign a gym puts out when the janitor cleans the woman's bathroom:
37.
And lastly, Dutch is a magical language that this dumb American has no hope of EVER learning: