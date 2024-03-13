33 "Before And After" Photos That Are Just So Interesting To Look At

1.
A Ken doll from 1985 next to a Ken doll from a few years ago:
2.
A modern tomato next to a tomato grown from 150-year-old seeds:
3.
And a building in New York before and after being power washed:
4.
A box of Nerds candy from 1984 (discovered under someone's floorboard) and a box from recent years:
5.
A stack of dollar bills after being in circulation vs. a stack of brand new ones:
6.
And hundred dollar bills from 1977, 2003, and 2017:
7.
An Ancient Greek stadium before and after it was excavated by archaeologists:
8.
A historical medical journal documenting the before and after of a tumor removal in the 17th century:
9.
And — much more recently — two MRIs of someone's brain before and after surgery to remove a tumor from their temporal lobe:
10.
New chocolate chips vs. older ones (the change in color is called blooming and comes from being exposed to warm temperatures...they're still fine to eat!):
11.
A reservoir in Glossop, England in 2022 (during a drought) and the same reservoir in 2023 after heavy rainfall:
12.
And a college student's notes before and after they started taking ADD medication:
13.
A new sewing needle vs. one used for four months:
14.
A 300-year-old sword before and after being restored:
15.
And — wow! — a viking axe before and after being restored:
16.
A new TV remote vs. one used by a smoker:
17.
A stuffed animal loved on for years vs. a brand new version of the same stuffed animal:
18.
And a dog before and after getting groomed:
19.
A well-worn key vs. a freshly cut one for the same vehicle:
20.
An actor in Turkey before and after putting on makeup for a play version of Victor Hugo's novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame:
21.
And Iskenderun, Turkey on February 5, 2023 after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a year later:
22.
A 1988 Toyota Hilux and the 2012 version of the same truck (it really shows you how much larger trucks have gotten over the years):
23.
The camera size of an original iPhone (right) vs. an iPhone 13 Pro:
24.
And one terabyte of external hard drive storage in 2009 vs. in 2022:
25.
A baseball cap after being worn while working outdoors for a year vs. a brand new one:
26.
A week before someone's wisdom teeth extraction vs. one week after:
27.
And a patient's iliac artery before and after an angioplasty procedure:
28.
A transparent phone cover after four years of use vs. a brand new one:
29.
An aged shopping cart wheel next to a brand new one:
30.
And a guy's room before and after a girl said she would come over, LOL:
31.
A five-year-old wok vs. a new version of the same brand:
32.
A cat before and after being rescued off the street:
33.
And Bubbles, a neglected Labrador Retriever with a skin condition before and after he was brought into a shelter and given some love and treatment: