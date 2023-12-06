22 Incredibly Cool Charts That Will Make Your Christmas So Much Better

1.
First, if you want to binge the Christmas episodes of The Office, this chart has it covered (and not in Kevin's chili):
2.
Wondering about Friends Christmas episodes, too? Well, here you go:
3.
This fascinating chart tells you what people in the Americas most eat on Christmas Day:
4.
And this chart tells you what's most popular to eat in Europe on Christmas Day:
5.
This chart explains how many lights you'll need for your tree, no matter how big it is:
6.
And this chart explains how to pick the perfect tree for you:
7.
Pluralizing your name for your Christmas card? Well, here's how to do it (tip #1: never use an apostrophe!):
8.
Speaking of Christmas cards, this chart lays out how to write a perfect one:
9.
This chart has a bunch of super useful self-care tips:
10.
And this chart says how you can turn down an invitation...goodness knows there can be a lot of them around the holidays:
11.
This chart with the most popular Christmas treats in European countries will make you hungry:
12.
And this chart has 25 famous Christmas songs that were composed by — surprise — Jewish songwriters:
13.
This funny chart tells you whether you actually need to get that person a Christmas gift:
14.
And if you do have to give a present, this chart has a bunch of brilliant clutter-free gift ideas:
15.
This chart is super cool...it tells you how — instead of tossing out your tree — you can repurpose it in the backyard for wildlife:
16.
And this chart explains how the very large and very intermingled cast of Love Actually is connected:
17.
This chart tells you how to say "Merry Christmas" in a bunch of different European languages:
18.
This chart will get you on your way to doing some holiday baking:
19.
And this super interesting chart explains how Mele Kalikimaka became "Merry Christmas" in Hawaiian:
20.
As promised, here are a couple more Christmas episode guides! First, for How I Met Your Mother:
21.
And here's one for a number of other shows:
22.
Lastly, here's an important thing to remember for those formal Christmas dinners: