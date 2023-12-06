Skip To Content
    22 Incredibly Cool Charts That Will Make Your Christmas So Much Better

    This is like a class on how to have an A+ Christmas in just five minutes!

    Mike Spohr
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, if you want to binge the Christmas episodes of The Office, this chart has it covered (and not in Kevin's chili):

    list of the holiday episodes
    u/eddrriley / Via reddit.com

    2. Wondering about Friends Christmas episodes, too? Well, here you go:

    list of all the christmas episodes
    u/OlegThe / Via reddit.com

    I'll put a couple more TV show Christmas episode guides at the end of this post!

    3. This fascinating chart tells you what people in the Americas most eat on Christmas Day:

    turkey in brazil, united states and canada, and tamales in mexico, columbia and costa rica and sucking pig in argentina
    Chef's Pencil / Via chefspencil.com

    4. And this chart tells you what's most popular to eat in Europe on Christmas Day:

    cod and veal in italy, turkey in france, ireland, greece, suckling pig in spain, goose in germany and russia
    Chef's Pencil / Via chefspencil.com

    5. This chart explains how many lights you'll need for your tree, no matter how big it is:

    tree height and lights needed for each
    u/HereForTheFreeCheese / Via reddit.com

    6. And this chart explains how to pick the perfect tree for you:

    different trees labeled, where they come from, if they have an odor, and what the needle retention is
    u/behrkon / Via reddit.com

    7. Pluralizing your name for your Christmas card? Well, here's how to do it (tip #1: never use an apostrophe!):

    @butnotallatonce / Via reddit.com

    8. Speaking of Christmas cards, this chart lays out how to write a perfect one:

    the different steps to writing a warm christmas card
    thoughtfulcards.org / Via reddit.com

    9. This chart has a bunch of super useful self-care tips:

    self care tips like set realistic goals, make plans and stick to them, give yourself permission to let it be a normal day
    BlessingManifesting / Via reddit.com

    10. And this chart says how you can turn down an invitation...goodness knows there can be a lot of them around the holidays:

    be gracious, decline, and work through discomfort knowing you have a right to say no
    u/falom / Via reddit.com

    11. This chart with the most popular Christmas treats in European countries will make you hungry:

    different desserts over the countries
    tasteatlas.com / Via reddit.com

    12. And this chart has 25 famous Christmas songs that were composed by — surprise — Jewish songwriters:

    list of the songs
    u/Udzu / Via reddit.com

    13. This funny chart tells you whether you actually need to get that person a Christmas gift:

    questions leading to if you should just buy a card, not get anything, or absolutely get them something
    College Humor / Via reddit.com

    14. And if you do have to give a present, this chart has a bunch of brilliant clutter-free gift ideas:

    gift baskets, homemade items, classes, and subscriptions
    everydaysavvy.com / Via reddit.com

    15. This chart is super cool...it tells you how — instead of tossing out your tree — you can repurpose it in the backyard for wildlife:

    christmas tree for wildlife tips
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    16. And this chart explains how the very large and very intermingled cast of Love Actually is connected:

    char of people and how they are connected
    u/blankblank / Via reddit.com

    17. This chart tells you how to say "Merry Christmas" in a bunch of different European languages:

    the phrase in different languages
    jakubmarian.com / Via reddit.com

    If you're having trouble reading the map, below is how to say Merry Christmas in ten different countries: 

    Czech Republic: Veselé Vánoce

    Germany: Frohe Weihnachten

    Hungary: Boldog Karacsonyt

    Ireland: Nollaig Shona

    Italy: Buon Natale

    Portugal: Feliz Natal

    Romania: Craciun Fericit

    Spain: Feliz Navidad

    Sweden: God Jul

    Turkey: Mutlu Noeller


    18. This chart will get you on your way to doing some holiday baking:

    6 essential baking raitos
    u/GreenThumbCottage / Via reddit.com

    19. And this super interesting chart explains how Mele Kalikimaka became "Merry Christmas" in Hawaiian:

    explanation of the evolution to saying mele kalikimaka
    u/Gtapex / Via reddit.com

    20. As promised, here are a couple more Christmas episode guides! First, for How I Met Your Mother:

    u/OlegThe / Via reddit.com

    21. And here's one for a number of other shows:

    30 rock, bobs burgers, scrubs, parks and rec
    u/BrouhahaTheMusical / Via reddit.com

    22. Lastly, here's an important thing to remember for those formal Christmas dinners:

    dinner place setting with where your phone should go: below and slightly to the left of the bread plate
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    Just kidding! Gotta end on a joke, right? Merry Christmas, everybody!

    HT: r/coolguides