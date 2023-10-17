Ah, Karens. We've all (unfortunately) become familiar with them and their infuriating ways.
But there are also male Karens (perhaps to be named Kens? Or Phillips?) who're a lot like their female counterparts — entitled, unreasonable, and loud about it.
So, my non-Karen friends, here are 21 absolutely infuriating male Karens who "Karened" as hard as they possibly could:
1.This super-tough male Karen made it known: HE. WILL. NOT. BE. TAILGATED!
2.This male Karen HATES Halloween decorations, saying, "If I see any untasteful (sic) decorations this year I will be contacting the authorities!":
3.This male Karen professor threw a fit over his students wearing hoodies to class:
4.This male Karen went to war...online, with a plant-based milk company's social media manager:
5.This male Karen — sigh — got his hackles up over a waitress wearing a rainbow pin, and then seriously went to the trouble of printing and distributing these flyers:
6.This male Karen threw a fit about not getting Happy Birthday wishes...on Facebook:
7.This male Karen and his girlfriend got tired on a hike so he left a bad online review of...a mountain:
8.And this male Karen left a similarly critical review of a waterfall:
9.The male Karen estimated what he thought it'd cost to ship something, and when he was wrong, proceeded to GO OFF (because he couldn't possibly have been wrong):
10.This male Karen left a bad online review without being honest about exactly what happened:
11.This male Karen gave some people trouble for talking on a train because he was trying to work...at 4:55 a.m.:
12.And this male Karen wanted everyone to know he won't apologize for being white:
13.This male Karen went into a tizzy over not being allowed to walk up on foot and order from the drive-thru window:
14.And this male Karen went ballistic after being asked for ID to buy alcohol:
15.This male Karen didn't seem to get that making a cashier cry — and having other customers tell him he was being horrible — made him an asshole:
16.This male Karen named Chad (maybe that should be the name) threw a stink over someone not cutting their grass in a timely fashion:
17.And this male Karen gave an action movie a bad review because it had a female protagonist:
18.This male Karen threw a tantrum after his refusal to accept his grandson didn't go over well:
19.This male Karen left the worst review possible because he saw some employees outside a store on their lunch break:
20.And this male Karen got a tough guy T-shirt to say what he thinks about masks and vaccines:
21.This male Karen got veggies with his meal and is prepared to burn down the world over it:
And before we go, let's settle the whole what should a "male Karen" be called right here...it should be a "Richard"! Not only did Richard follow a similar popularity arc as Karen (see below), but is often shortened to "Dick," which is frankly perfect!