34 Hilarious People Who Must've Made Themselves Laugh So Freaking Hard

1.
The person who hung this banner on their coworker's last day:
2.
The driver who took way too long to realize the drawing on the back of this gardening truck is not of two people sticking their butts together...but hands holding soil:
3.
And the, uh, enthusiastic lover who — after having sex — saw this on their phone:
4.
The husband who decided to give this to his wife as a way to let her know he was in the mood:
5.
The girlfriend who — when her boyfriend texted that they should go see Dune 2 — wrote back "We have Dune 2 at home" and attached this photo of their cat:
6.
And the boyfriend/modern-day Picasso who made a face out of his girlfriend's hair from the shower:
7.
The person who — upon moving out of this house — left something behind in the crawlspace to surprise the new owners with:
8.
Whoever managed to get this joke onto a WGN news show:
9.
The Taylor Swift fan who — because they were skipping work to see the Taylor concert — did a TV interview like this:
10.
And the person who told the surgery center their ride home was with their "dungeon master":
11.
The jokester who pulled a fast one on the DMV and got this vanity plate approved (try reading it upside down and backwards):
12.
The driver of this Porsche who also had a good laugh about their vanity plate:
13.
And the cheeky bastard who wrote this on a sign outside a pub:
14.
The smart-ass kid who had this response when a test problem asked them how they knew the answer:
15.
The person who baked this cookie, then decided the poor feller was just too sad to eat:
16.
And the person who ordered this jar so they'd never be "all out":
17.
These buddies who like to do everything together:
18.
The person who sat behind this guy and cracked up before snapping this photo:
19.
And the kid who made this shadow (how have I never seen anyone do this in all my life? LOL):
20.
The Pizza Hut employee who went all Weird Al and changed the lyrics to Papa Roach's "Last Resort":
21.
The (I'm assuming) single mom who put this on her car:
22.
And the adults who put this on their car, too:
23.
The guy who put googly eyes on his fiancée's tampons and then waited for her reaction when she went into the bathroom:
24.
The patient who — when their doctor asked how their back felt — showed them THIS photo:
25.
And the person who almost definitely snorted and said "Nice" before snapping this photo:
26.
The artist who painted this giant duckie on a painting they found in the trash:
27.
The college student who had a little fun doctoring this "TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS" sign on campus:
28.
And the librarian who arranged this perfectly on-point display:
29.
The funny person who made this pancake art of Shaquille O'Neal:
30.
The American shopper who snickered every time they saw this product in a German grocery store:
31.
And whoever wrote the description on this T-bone steak:
32.
The person who snapped this hilariously distorted shot of their cat:
33.
The shopper who — after picking up this trio of embarrassing items — saw the self checkout was closed:
34.
And the wife who — when her husband complained he couldn't tell the difference between the salt and pepper shakers on the left — replaced them with the equally confusing ones on the right: